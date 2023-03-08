Breckenridge has the fifth-worst scoring defense in Minnesota’s Class 1A and that was crystal clear Wednesday, as three-point defense was non-existent for the No. 7 seed Cowboys in a 97-65 loss to No. 2 seed Battle Lake (23-4) that ended their season in the Section 6A quarterfinals. The Battlers eliminated Breckenridge for the second straight year.

“No pressure, no hand up there or anything. Just wide open shots,” Brian Watson said on the 3 Borders Sports Network broadcast. “There’s no contest, no hand in the face, they just kind of stand there and watch. That doesn’t work.”

Battlers bounce Cowboys, Smith sets 3-point record

Jacob Kunkel scored 12 points for Breckenridge in Wednesday's playoff loss at Battle Lake. The junior lit a spark offensively toward the end of the season. 
Daymon Smith lets one fly from the top of the key. 


