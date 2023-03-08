Battlers bounce Cowboys, Smith sets 3-point record

Alex Sanchez (13) showed off some slick scoring moves in the painted area against Battle Lake, scoring on this floater and leading Breckenridge with 21 points in the final game of his high school basketball career.
Daymon Smith’s (left) 3-point stroke will be remembered for years to come after he set a new Cowboys season record with 80 threes made.
Courtesy Carol Colby
Breckenridge has the fifth-worst scoring defense in Minnesota’s Class 1A and that was crystal clear Wednesday, as three-point defense was non-existent for the No. 7 seed Cowboys in a 97-65 loss to No. 2 seed Battle Lake (23-4) that ended their season in the Section 6A quarterfinals. The Battlers eliminated Breckenridge for the second straight year.
“No pressure, no hand up there or anything. Just wide open shots,” Brian Watson said on the 3 Borders Sports Network broadcast. “There’s no contest, no hand in the face, they just kind of stand there and watch. That doesn’t work.”
Kunkel attacked the basket to give Breckenridge its first lead at 8-7. Sanchez followed suit, slashing his way to the cup for 10 points in the first half as the lead changed hands in the early stages. Sanchez led Breckenridge with 21 points in the contest and Kunkel was second in the box score with 12.
Smith connected on his first 3-point attempt, tying the game at 18-18 and setting the Breckenridge single-season record with 80 threes made. Battle Lake took notice and traced Smith wherever he went, holding the senior to 9 points. Smith passed Bryan Jacklitch on the BHS leaderboard, treating fans to a historic season with magnificent shooting range from all areas of the court. Smith hovered around 35% from deep for most of the season, doing damage efficiently and making multiple threes in 21 of 25 appearances. The shooting guard splashed four or more 3s in a dozen contests.
Jack Mekalson added to his 1,000-point career with a game-high 28 points. Drew Johnson also popped off with 25 points on seven 3s, as Battle Lake had five players in double figures and buried 16 shots from behind the arc.
Mekalson scored on an offensive board with two seconds left in the first half. Breckenridge threw the ensuing inbound pass to Owen Buehler and he added insult to injury with a quick shot at the buzzer. Battle Lake closed the half on a 32-10 run to claim a 50-28 lead.
Blaufuss added 9 points for the Cowboys, while Bernotas, Nieto and Paul Jirak scored 3 each. Beyer and Kaleb Albertson scored 2 points each, followed by a single point at the foul line for Colin Suko.
