Cameron Nieto (22) soars for a one-handed rebound over the Battlers’ Mason Dalluge (11) during Thursday’s Section 6A boys basketball playoff game in Breckenridge, Minn. The Cowboys fell behind in a 55-50 loss to end their season.
The Breckenridge student section was revved up and ready to go during the opening round of Section 6A boys basketball playoffs Thursday, March 10 in Breckenridge. They flustered the Battle Lake, Minn., backcourt and caused several errant passes.
Cameron Nieto (22) soars for a one-handed rebound over the Battlers’ Mason Dalluge (11) during Thursday’s Section 6A boys basketball playoff game in Breckenridge, Minn. The Cowboys fell behind in a 55-50 loss to end their season.
The Breckenridge student section was revved up and ready to go during the opening round of Section 6A boys basketball playoffs Thursday, March 10 in Breckenridge. They flustered the Battle Lake, Minn., backcourt and caused several errant passes.
Trailing Battle Lake, Minnesota, by 15 points in the second half, Breckenridge made one last stand on its home court. Led by a 22-point performance from senior Collin Roberts, the Cowboys tied the game at 44-44. The Battlers answered with a three to regain a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, advancing to the Section 6A quarterfinals with a 55-50 win Thursday, March 10.
Roberts had arguably the best offensive night of his life, shooting 6 of 11 overall, 2 of 5 from three and 10 of 13 at the free-throw line. It was an efficient display that saw Roberts attack the Battler posts repeatedly off the dribble and with his back to the basket.
The Cowboys end their season with a 5-20 record. Battle Lake improves to 12-14, earning a date with top-seeded New York Mills (26-1). Drew Johnson scored a team-high 19 points for the Battlers, followed by 16 from Jack Mekalson.
The visitors grabbed a 27-21 halftime lead, doing a nice job of holding the Cowboys’ top scorers, Jack Johnson and Alex Sanchez, to a pair of first-half points. The duo shot 4 of 18 for the game, but showed excellent moxy, working their way to 18 combined points in the second half. Jack Johnson scored 11 and Sanchez tallied nine. The pair led Breckenridge with six rebounds each in a game where Battle Lake won the rebounding fight 31-28.
Dylan Bernotas stepped into a three and Gavin Snyder slashed to the basket to awaken the Cowboy crowd. That excitement was short-lived, however, as the full-court press which got Breckenridge back into the game, doomed them at the finish. The Battlers exploited the pressure and passed the ball up court for a number of uncontested layups that sealed the outcome.
Breckenridge ends the 2021-22 campaign with a 1-10 Heart O’ Lakes Conference record and a 2-3 mark in the section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.