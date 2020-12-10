Baumgardner signs letter of intent with Concordia College

From left to right, BW cross country head coach Larry Lasch is with Gabby Baumgardner, Daneille and Cory Kutzer. Gabby Baumgardner signed her National Letter of Intent to sign with Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota, on Thursday, Dec. 10. 

 Submitted
Gabrielle Baumgardner has decided to bring her running talents to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, starting in the fall of 2021.
 
Baumgardner ran cross country her sophomore and senior year for Breckenridge-Wahpeton and played volleyball her freshman, sophomore and junior years.   
 
“I’m certainly happy Gabby choose to focus solely on cross country runner her senior year," coach Larry Lasch said. "She is good athlete and has a natural knack for running. I think she is just tapping into her potential as a distance runner." 
 
Gabby was the number one or two runner for the BW cross country team this past season and lead the team at the section 6A race with a 27th place finish. Concordia College is member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Conference and is classified as a NCAA Division III school. The cross country team is coached by Laura Januszewski and the track and field team is coached by Marv Roeske.
 
In 2019, the Concordia cross country team finished in the top five in the MIAC conference championship meet for the first time since 2000, Adding Baumgardner to the roster, they look to build on that finish next year.
 
When not competing in sports, Baumgardner plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

