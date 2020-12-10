Baumgardner signs letter of intent with Concordia College

Gabrielle Baumgardner has decided to bring her running talents to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, starting in the fall of 2021.
Baumgardner ran cross country her sophomore and senior year for Breckenridge-Wahpeton and played volleyball her freshman, sophomore and junior years.
“I’m certainly happy Gabby choose to focus solely on cross country runner her senior year," coach Larry Lasch said. "She is good athlete and has a natural knack for running. I think she is just tapping into her potential as a distance runner."
Gabby was the number one or two runner for the BW cross country team this past season and lead the team at the section 6A race with a 27th place finish. Concordia College is member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Conference and is classified as a NCAA Division III school. The cross country team is coached by Laura Januszewski and the track and field team is coached by Marv Roeske.
In 2019, the Concordia cross country team finished in the top five in the MIAC conference championship meet for the first time since 2000, Adding Baumgardner to the roster, they look to build on that finish next year.
When not competing in sports, Baumgardner plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.