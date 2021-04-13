Bell receives ITA National Player of the Week

Former Wahpeton High School tennis player Brianna Bell wins the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Player of the Week (as of Mar. 30) for Concordia College.
Bell raised her Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) from 3.04 to 3.39 with her singles win against No. 4 Northwestern, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
UTR is the measuring stick for reflects their current skill level based on actual performance and is used by college coaches for evaluating player ability, seeding, selection, and more according to the NCAA.
Bell has won two straight matches and has helped the Cobbers get two straight wins since starting the season off 0-3.
