The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm raced at the Cardinal Invite on Monday, Oct. 3, in Staples, Minnesota. Noah Berge (18:51.08) led the boys team in seventh place, followed by Luke Baumgardner (19:55.99) in 16th. Troy Berndt (20:11.01) finished 19th and Jaxon Hill (20:22.74) finished 20th. Rounding out the top 25 was Jonathan Hill with a time of 21:09.67. Berndt placed second amongst junior high boys.

“Troy Berndt, an eighth grader, is starting to close the gap and his times are closing in on Noah and Luke,” B-W Head Coach Larry Lasch said.



