The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm raced at the Cardinal Invite on Monday, Oct. 3, in Staples, Minnesota. Noah Berge (18:51.08) led the boys team in seventh place, followed by Luke Baumgardner (19:55.99) in 16th. Troy Berndt (20:11.01) finished 19th and Jaxon Hill (20:22.74) finished 20th. Rounding out the top 25 was Jonathan Hill with a time of 21:09.67. Berndt placed second amongst junior high boys.
“Troy Berndt, an eighth grader, is starting to close the gap and his times are closing in on Noah and Luke,” B-W Head Coach Larry Lasch said.
Kiera Wiertzema (21:41.00) paced the Storm girls in 10th. Lucie Comstock (21:51.45) was right on her trail in 12th place. Gracie Falck (22:16.74) also ran well in 16th, followed by Jasmyn Benedict (22:50.15) rounding out the top 20. London Hoffert placed 10th amongst junior high girls.
“The race at Staples was a preview of the top three girls teams in Section 6A — Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek and Minnewaska,” Lasch said. “It turned out to be a five-team meet, as eight teams pulled out due to illnesses. Gracie Falck, a seventh grader, is establishing herself as a top varsity runner, while Jasmyn Benedict and Ali Hoerer continue to run strong.”
The Storm competed at a massive meet Thursday, Oct. 6, in Perham, Minnesota. The girls team finished 11th out of 20 teams, competing against powerhouse Perham and the bigger schools of Lakeville South, St. Cloud Cathedral, Bemidji, Moorhead and Fergus Falls. B-W did not place any medalists inside the top 20. Many runners, however, outperformed their previous selves in an encouraging race for the Storm.
“We had almost everyone run a season-best or career-best time due to very good competition, cool weather and a nice course,” Lasch said.
The boys placed 16th out of 21 teams. Berge bested the Storm roster, finishing 46th out of 159 runners with a career-best race of 17:30.35. Comstock overtook Wiertzema on the girls side, finishing in 20:50.20. Comstock placed 52nd out of 153 runners, while Wiertzema finished 59th.
