Best moments from the 2020-21 high school sports season

The high school sports season was a tremendous one as there were plenty of great moments that happened in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community. There were great senior classes at both Wahpeton and Breckenridge this past season. Here are highlights of some of the best moments for each school’s sports season.
Wahpeton fall:
Huskies win first football game
Wahpeton football battled plenty of adversity during the 2020 season, including losing by a possession in three of their six losses on the season. Oct. 2, 2020 was a great day for the Huskies, as they defeated Valley City 34-32 in triple-overtime. This was a day where Beau Arenstein rushed for over 100 yards and Colin Samuels having three total touchdowns. They broke a 12-game losing streak, dating back to 2018. This was a big moment for the Huskies as they look to build a new foundation for the 2021 season.
Wahpeton winter:
Krump wins state championship
Wahpeton Huskie wrestler Josh Krump goes down as one of North Dakota’s best wrestlers. He finished off his season on Feb. 19, 2021, winning the state championship and taking down K.C. Ortiz of West Fargo, finishing with a perfect 11-0 record for his senior year. Krump was the first state champion under Head Coach Ryan Brandt. Krump also overcame a season-ending injury during the 2019-20 season to recover just in time for the 2020-21 season.
Wahpeton spring:
Manock wins EDC championship in Javelin
Ethan Manock came out as an Eastern Dakota Conference Champion in the Javelin, throwing for 168’10”. Manock was a first year varsity athlete who has made tremendous strides since the start of his high school career. He is the lone EDC champion for Wahpeton during the spring season.
Breckenridge fall:
Breckenridge football wins Section 6A championship
Breckenridge overcame many scheduling conflicts during the season to win the Minnesota Section 6A championship. They finished with a 6-1 record after having just a three-week notice before the season started. Jacob Vizenor had five total touchdowns in the win and his performance down the stretch was essential for the Cowboys after Chris Nieto’s season-ending injury. The Cowboys defeated Otter Tail Central 49-30. Cooper Yaggie also followed Vizenor’s five touchdown performance with four total touchdowns.
Breckenridge winter:
Erlandson qualifies for state championship wrestling match
Daniel Erlandson was one of Breckenridge’s best wrestlers last season. He went to the state tournament for the third consecutive season as he would go down as one of the best wrestlers in school history. Erlandson made his first state championship match appearance along with his third straight state tournament appearance. Erlandson’s championship appearance also made it the last Cowboys’ wrestling match we will see for a while, as Breckenridge has voted to co-op with Wahpeton next season.
Breckenridge spring:
Johnson wins Section 6A championship in two events
Johnson wins sections for two events as he is the first field athlete in over 30 years at Breckenridge to win the section in two events. Johnson was one of five athletes that went to the state meet for Breckenridge. Johnson had multiple first place finishes throughout the entire season. It was only fitting that he’d finish first in both events to win sections. Johnson placed 13th in the discus and seventh in the shot put at the state meet.
This season brought a lot of great moments by some memorable athletes. Next season is only bound to do the same.
