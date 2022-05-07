Best of the (almost) decade

When I started my journalism journey by founding Breck Sports Talk in 2013, I had no idea how rich the Twin Towns Area was with athletic talent. Nine years later, now comfortably settled into my role as Daily News Sports Editor, I’d like to highlight some of my favorite players of the past (almost) decade. I work diligently to report sports without bias. With that being said, these are the 10 greatest athletes I’ve covered.
1.) Stevin Lipp - Breckenridge
Sophomore Sensation, Space Jam Steve, Lipper Legend — Stevin, the grandson of Breckenridge coaching great Steve “Chipper” Lipp, more than lived up to the hype. A true pioneer of Cowboy basketball, Stevin threw down 25 dunks in 2017. He holds the Breckenridge single-game scoring record with 41 points.
Fielding his first varsity kick return as a sophomore, Stevin scooped up a rolling football and took it to the house, outrunning the camera and marking the start to his legacy. Stevin hauled in the game-winning, 70-yard touchdown reception from Carson Yaggie vs. Hawley in the Section 6A semifinals his senior season.
I remember bringing Stevin to local open gyms before he could drive, and playing countless “21” games on the outdoor court at St. Mary’s Catholic School. He was always playing a level up, never afraid of a challenge. As former Breckenridge Head Coach Arly Ohm said, “Stevin is the Michael Jordan of Breckenridge.”
2.) Noah Christensen - Breckenridge
Flip a coin for the top spot on this list, because Christensen was equally important in winning consecutive section championships alongside Lipp as the first true hybrid for Cowboy hoops.
Nicknamed “The Big Slim,” Noah started out as a skinny combo forward with a chip on his shoulder, who exhibited a bully ball, take your lunch attitude. He grew into a 6’10” post presence the region couldn’t stop, or even contain. Impressively, he maintained his silky smooth stroke and coast-to-coast handles while sprouting to the ceiling.
Christensen was a 20-point, 10-rebound beast with skilled shot blocking abilities. At the Minnesota Class 2A State Tournament, Christensen’s production didn’t drop. He tallied 18 points and eight boards against Brooklyn Center as a junior and helped deliver Breckenridge its first state tournament victory in nearly 40 years by hosting a block party vs. Minnewaska.
Christensen’s transparency in discussing his Christian faith and struggles with mental health, has made me a lifelong fan of him as an individual. He’s bigger than basketball in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton community and he recently finished his freshman season at North Dakota State College of Science as a key member of the 31-2 Wildcats.
3.) Hunter Feigum - Breckenridge
Feigum’s pregame prayer was not only for himself, but for opponents. They needed it when he unhooked the plow and barreled into the secondary as a running back for the Breckenridge Cowboys. He is responsible for some of the biggest hits on offense and defense the program has ever seen. The prolific rusher was an incredible teammate.
In basketball, Feigum carved out a key role on section championship teams by diving for loose balls, taking charges and generally giving his team the juice to win 50-plus games in two seasons. The Cowboys honored him by creating the “Hunter Feigum Hustle Award.”
On the baseball diamond, I had the pleasure of coaching Feigum in eighth grade. He was different, he was hungry and he played with reckless abandon. At one point, I convinced him that washing your baseball pants during a hit streak is bad luck. Superstitions are only crazy if they don’t work, and his pants stayed dirty for the entire season, standing up on their own while he got down in the dirt stealing bases.
4.) Anaka Lysne - Wahpeton
I only watched Lysne compete for one summer. That’s all it took.
The Wahpeton golfer drove the green from 260 yards out and made a furious charge up the leaderboard to place fourth at the 2021 North Dakota Class A State Tournament. Her demeanor was extremely poised and her game complex without wrinkles.
The next day after the high school golf season ended, I was putting on the ninth green at the Bois De Sioux in Wahpeton. I looked to my right, and there was Lysne, driving the ball from the men’s tees, back to the drawing board and ready to improve her already elite game.
5.) Camryn Kaehler - Breckenridge
Before crediting Kaehler, I’d like to shout out two of the players who laid the foundation for her dominance. Kennedy Conzemius and Carley Fredericksen.
Kaehler blew past those two legends in 2021, becoming Breckenridge’s all-time leader in kills and signing to continue her career at NDSCS. She was the inaugural recipient of Daily News’ Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year and she led the Cowgirls to their first state tournament in 40 years. She was named to the Class 1A All-State Team and loosened floor boards throughout the Heart O’ Lakes Conference with her powerful kills and precision placement.
6.) Ashton Hegge - Breckenridge
The King of Clutch, Hegge never met a moment too big. His buzzer-beater layup to send the Breckenridge basketball team to state for the first time in 36 years is one of the coolest moments Red River Valley sports has ever seen.
Hegge is arguably the greatest pitcher in Breckenridge history. Between school and summer seasons in 2015, the lefty struck out 196 batters and posted a 0.65 ERA across 65 innings during spring ball alone. Hegge could throw his curveball with different trajectories. His tight breaker mirrored a pinpoint fastball until it dropped off the table, but his looping curve froze hitters. Most batters like to hang and bang a slow bender, but Hegge’s was nearly unhittable.
Ashton and I won three men’s league softball championships together. I was always taken back by his incredible arm strength in centerfield. He could throw a frozen rope to home plate, buzzing the pitchers head on the way in.
7.) Caden Kappes - Wahpeton
Being the coach’s son comes with high expectations, ones that have derailed many athletes. Not Kappes. The Wahpeton Husky keeps his head down and just produces. The shortstop scored 50-plus runs during Post 20’s state baseball championship season and set new records for receiving yards (879), receiving touchdowns (19) and three-TD games (4) on the gridiron. Kappes was also an inaugural Athlete of the Year winner.
There’s something enjoyable about a champion who carries himself modestly. That’s Kappes.
8.) Jase Jensen - Breck-Wahp
Jensen’s 224 career points ranks 25th all time in Minnesota high school boys hockey, only 17 behind NHL star T.J. Oshie. Jensen scored 55 points as a senior and led the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades to their first-ever playoff win. He is top 15 in Minnesota history with 133 career goals.
“Big Play JJ” joined the Cowboys football team late in his career and immediately showcased elite playmaking abilities as a wide receiver and cornerback, intercepting passes, returning punts and catching touchdowns.
9.) Shalie Lipp - Breck/Fargo
Lipp was a state-qualifying gymnast and a promising pole vaulter in her early years at Breckenridge High School. The well-rounded athlete finished her career in Perham and, now, in her early 20s, Lipp is a mixed martial arts fighter with a 2-1 record. Her only loss was to Chey Bowers in an amateur bantamweight championship. Bowers’ (6-1) next fight was aired on UFC Fight Pass and she won via submission at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In a relatively short period of time, Lipp has not only used sharp striking to win fights, but also worked very hard on her ground game. She challenged an experienced fighter the first chance she got. Lipp’s dedication to diet, training and mindfulness in the process is a great example for athletes in all sports.
10.) Ethan Manock - Wahpeton
World class jumper, MLB Pitch, Hit and Run champion and Tik Tok sensation, Manock is an athletic anomaly. His block vs. Fargo South during the 2022 hoops season has been viewed over 159,000 times. He is a Division I track and field prospect with a sculpted physique that makes him one of the strongest basketball players the Eastern Dakota Conference has ever seen. Manock’s 25 rebounds vs. Grand Forks Central nearly broke Jeff Dietz’ school record from 1968.
