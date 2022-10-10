Big plays lead to 41-25 win for Wahpeton

Wahpeton followed the highest of highs with the lowest of lows. The Huskies topped No. 1-ranked Jamestown on homecoming, before losing on the road to the now No. 1-ranked Valley City, 40-6. Wahpeton fell to 3-3 with the loss, amassing only 16 yards of total offense.
Friday, Oct. 7, brought a gut-check game for the Huskies in the form of a home showdown vs. Grand Forks Central. The Knights entered the contest one game behind Wahpeton in the Eastern Dakota Conference win column. The teams combined for 800 yards of total offense, but it was Wahpeton who made the biggest plays in a 41-25 victory.
The win moves Wahpeton to 4-3 ahead of Friday’s road game at No. 2-ranked Fargo South.
“It was a must win, as is this week, if we wanna have that home playoff game,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “We have to win out in order to guarantee us a home game in the state tournament. It’s a big win and I’m very proud of our players for the way they responded after a very tough week.”
Senior quarterback Beau Arenstein logged 30 carries for 213 yards and three scores, adding 69 yards and another touchdown through the air. Sophomore running back Treyton Mauch turned nine carries into 96 yards and one score, while igniting the crowd with a dazzling return touchdown on special teams for the second straight week.
“Anytime you block something up for Treyton, he’s going to take off and rip off quite a few yards,” Gilbertson said. “We knew that Beau would be a dynamic player and that his passing would evolve over the course of the season. That was big boy running by Beau Arenstein. Combine that with his evolution in the passing game, and there aren’t a lot of teams who will be able to stop us.”
Nick Langenwalter converted a fourth-and-2 catch near midfield on the Huskies’ first drive. Four plays later, Arenstein broke loose on a 48-yard touchdown run, also on fourth down. The clutch antics showed that Wahpeton still had life in its offense after last week’s dud at Valley City.
“It’s highly possible that fourth-and-2 play saved the game for us,” Gilbertson said. “We tried to get them to jump offsides and they didn’t, so we went right to a bootleg into the boundary. Beau made a great throw and Langenwalter made a great catch right at the sticks to keep that drive alive.”
Langenwalter has already made an impact on defense. Friday was the first time the junior left his mark on the offensive side of the football, adding a key third-down conversion on his second reception later in the contest.
“Nick has gotten less reps than he probably should’ve. As he gets more reps, he’s going to become even better,” Gilbertson said. “I think he’s a decent pass catcher, he runs decent routes. The one area he’s going to improve on is in our block scheme when he’s attached as a tight end. If he understands what to do when he’s attached (to the line) with a hand in the dirt, he’ll get much better in the next couple of weeks.”
Central clapped back with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Mauch returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown — the same distance as his return vs. Valley City. The Knights looked ready to respond again, Marching inside the Huskies 10, but Zach Gunnarson came through with a tackle on fourth down and Central never regained the lead.
Wahpeton continued to halt drives near the red zone. Jacob “Big Play” Berndt jumped a route with a diving pass breakup, forcing Central to settle for a field goal late in the half when it appeared the Knights would pass their way to pay dirt.
“They did have their way with us at times in the passing game. As an old defensive coordinator myself, I really like when teams are forced to take a five-yard dump all the way down the field,” Gilbertson said. “At some point, they’re gonna get greedy, and that’s when we have to make a big play. We’ve done that against teams that have tried to nickel and dime us down the field. They just don’t have the patience to finish the drive, in my opinion.”
Arenstein and Mauch answered the field goal by marching down the field, culminating in a 5-yard Arenstein rushing touchdown to give Wahpeton a 22-11 lead with 1:05 remaining in the second quarter. Central returned the ensuing kick into Huskies territory and passed for the end zone, desperately trying to close the halftime gap. Brayden Steffens leaped into the air for a goal-line interception and drew a personal foul on the return.
“That’s big for his confidence going forward,” Gilbertson said of Steffens. “If a team’s gonna rely on throwing the ball down the field on us, I feel really good about our defense. It’s when a team is running the football at 4-5 yards a clip, then I get a little nervous. If a team’s gonna air it out, they’ll make some big plays, but they also give us an opportunity to make big plays.”
On the very next play, Gunnarson and McKade Picken sealed the line and Berndt kept his corner outside, opening up the freeway for Mauch to speed 74 yards for a touchdown run and give the Huskies a comfortable 28-11 lead. Caden Kappes motioned out of the backfield and the safety tagged along, taking himself out of the play completely and leaving nobody to catch Mauch.
“Boy, it was smooth sailing for Trey. I think he went completely untouched to the end zone,” Gilbertson said. “One of the safeties swiped across and took himself out of the fight, and rightfully so, because we’re gonna try to get the ball to Kappes whenever we can. It was a very good read by Beau to give it to Trey. It was one of the best-blocked plays from our personnel all night long. We had a hat on a hat on every single one of their guys.”
Central got the football back in time for another last-ditch effort. Lamont tossed a bomb to the end zone at the halftime horn, but Kappes was there to break up the Hail Mary pass. That play seemed to spark the senior heading into a third quarter where he caught four passes for 40 yards, the highlight being a 15-yard touchdown grab. Kappes brought back shades of Randy Moss, floating through the air and reaching out to snatch the football away from a defensive back before he could turn around.
“Over the headset I asked the coaches to let me know when they go man-to-man, because we’re gonna run some kind of concept that beats man-to-man coverage in the red zone,” Gilbertson said. “Even though they didn’t go man, we immediately went to it, because when you throw it up to Kappes you’ll take that matchup every day of the week. He made an amazing catch, which he’s done so many times that we’re used to it. Sometimes we don’t appreciate just how athletic the play is.”
Kappes also secured a catch on defense, intercepting Lamont for his first pick of the season. Gunnarson recorded Wahpeton’s only sack. Mauch led the team with eight tackles and Kappes finished with seven. Remarkably, Wahpeton was not penalized in the game.
“We played pretty efficiently as far as not making a ton of unforced errors,” Gilbertson said.
Josh Beyer is back on the line after missing some time with an injury. He helped the Huskies limit Central to 92 yards rushing.
“Josh makes our defense stronger because now we can rotate more, get our other guys a little breather,” Gilbertson said. “Josh has really stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. I’ve been very pleased, because he’s never played a lot of defense for us. You can see toward the end of the game, the guys who play both ways are pretty gassed, so it’s a big deal to be able to count on guys to come in and give us quality minutes.”
