Big plays lead to 41-25 win for Wahpeton
Beau Arenstein leaves Grand Forks Central in the dust as he streaks down the Wahpeton sideline for one of his three touchdown runs. Arenstein piled up 213 yards rushing in the victory.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Standout Statistics

WAHPETON - 41

PASSING

Beau Arenstein - 8/10, 69 YDS, TD

RUSHING

Beau Arenstein - 30 ATT, 213 YDS,  3 TD

Treyton Mauch - 9 ATT, 96 YDS, TD

RECEIVING

Caden Kappes - 4 REC, 40 YDS, TD

Nick Langenwalter - 2 REC, 16 YDS

Jackson DeVries - REC, 12 YDS

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Treyton Mauch - 8 TKL, 86-YD KR TD

Caden Kappes - 7 TKL, 5 SOLO, 0.5 TFL, INT 

Riley Thimjon - 4 TKL, 4 SOLO, TFL

Jacob Berndt - 5 TKL, 3 SOLO, TFL, DEFL

Omar Martinez - 4.5 TKL, 3 SOLO

Zach Gunnarson - 2.5 TKL, TFL, SCK

Josh Beyer - 3.5 TKL, 0.5 TFL

Brayden Steffens - 4 TKL, INT

Beau Arenstein - 2 KR, 47 YDS

GF CENTRAL - 25

PASSING

Dylan Lamont - 24/44, 330 YDS, TD, 2 INT

RUSHING

Jayden Haake - 12 ATT, 40 YDS

Dylan Lamont - 8 ATT, 38 YDS, TD

Jack Simmers - 3 ATT, 20 YDS, TD

RECEIVING

Jack Simmers - 6 REC, 135 YDS, TD

Leo Strandell - 8 REC, 88 YDS

Tray Kuntz - 5 REC, 68 YDS

Cole Barta - 4 REC, 25 YDS

Jayden Haake - REC, 14 YDS

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Jayden Haake - 6.5 TKL, TFL, SCK

Cole Barta - 6.5 TKL, 5 SOLO

Tyler Whalen - 4.5 TKL, 3 SOLO, TFL

Michael Torgerson - 4.5 TKL, 3 SOLO, TFL

Christian Litzinger - 4 TKL, 3 SOLO, TFL

Chanceler - Colgrove - 3 TKL, TFL, SCK

Wahpeton followed the highest of highs with the lowest of lows. The Huskies topped No. 1-ranked Jamestown on homecoming, before losing on the road to the now No. 1-ranked Valley City, 40-6. Wahpeton fell to 3-3 with the loss, amassing only 16 yards of total offense.

Friday, Oct. 7, brought a gut-check game for the Huskies in the form of a home showdown vs. Grand Forks Central. The Knights entered the contest one game behind Wahpeton in the Eastern Dakota Conference win column. The teams combined for 800 yards of total offense, but it was Wahpeton who made the biggest plays in a 41-25 victory.

Treyton Mauch (44) looked more like Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers on Friday, treating fans to an electric night of offense from his running back position.
Zach Gunnarson, lines up at defensive end for the Huskies. The senior was a beast vs. Central, coming up with a pivotal stop on fourth down and getting to Dylan Lamont for a sack. 


