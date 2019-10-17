Breckenridge has multiple players that can bust loose for a big gain at any time. Despite struggling to maintain drives throughout their Wednesday, Oct. 16 road battle with Red Lake County, Minnesota, the Cowboys’ explosiveness helped them come out on top. All four of Breck’s scores were on plays of more than 40 yards in their 25-20 victory.
“Our big players have got to make big plays at big times and that’s what they did. We got the win,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge struck first on their third play of the game. Jacob Vizenor took a toss to the left and cut through the defense like a scalpel, putting his team on the board with a 59-yard run. It was the lone rushing score the Cowboys would muster against a disciplined Rebel defense.
“Hats off to them. They’re a physical football team and came out and smashed us in the mouth,” Fredericksen said.
Later in the first quarter, Jack Aigner came up with a massive play on defense. The senior linebacker looked in an interception and torched the Red Lake County tacklers for a 45-yard pick six. It was the first defensive score of the season for BHS.
Aigner wasn’t the only one on the Cowboy defense coming up big. Senior defensive end Tyson Piechowski ended three of Red Lake’s drives in the first half. He came through for a fourth-down sack, made another stop on fourth down with a tackle for loss and dove on a fumble to get his offense back on the field.
“(Piechowski) played well,” Fredericksen said. “Tyson’s a leader for us. He’s got to do that and we expect that from him. When we need big plays he does it for us.”
One of Piechowski’s stops kept Red Lake County out of the endzone and the hosts took over on their own seven. Breckenridge gave their foes the ball back with a fumble on the first play, resulting in a Rebel touchdown. The Cowboys fumbled it away again on the ensuing kickoff for their second of three lost fumbles on the night. Red Lake County made it a 13-8 game at the half by tackling a Breck runner in the endzone for a safety.
“We’re an energy team. When we come out flatlining, we play flat. We’ve got to find that energy and that leadership that isn’t going to allow us to come out stagnant,” Fredericksen said. “We can’t turn the ball over like we did. We gave them some short fields and when we had some momentum there, we just can’t turn over the ball.”
Breckenridge was forced to punt in their first drive of the second half. Having to kick it away isn’t the end of the world early in the second half, but Red Lake County blocked the punt and returned it for a 22-yard score to take the lead.
Needing a spark at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Breck pulled out a trick play. Cooper Yaggie pitched it to Aigner, who also played quarterback last season, and the senior delivered a 42-yard scoring strike right on the money to a wide open Jase Jensen. It was the lone pass completion of the night for the visitors.
“We definitely got that in (the playbook) immediately,” Fredericksen said.
Jensen turned in a complete showing, also shining on special teams and defense. Filling in at punt returner, the senior playmaker caught the kick on the left side of the field. He cut all the way across the field and followed his blockers down the right sideline for a 55-yard TD. After Red Lake County got another score and got the ball back with a chance to win the game, Jensen dashed their comeback hopes by snagging an interception across the middle from his free safety position.
“It was awesome. He’s a senior guy just making plays when we need him to,” Fredericksen said.
It was the final game of the regular season for Breckenridge (5-3). They’re currently in the third spot in Section 6A and if they stay there they’ll host Pine River, Minnesota. If they move up to the second seed it’ll be Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota, coming to town. The playoff opener is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Jack Aigner- 1-1 42 yds, TD
Cooper Yaggie- 0-5
Rushing
Jacob Vizenor- 4 carries, 78 yds, TD
Chris Nieto- 1 carry, 57 yds
Daniel Erlandson- 4 carries, 29 yds
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 42 yds, TD
Defense
Aigner- INT, TD
Jensen- INT
Jared Aamold- sack
Jonah Christensen- sack
Tyson Piechowski- sack, FR
Special Teams
Jensen- 1 punt return, 55 yds, TD
Yaggie- 1-2 XP
