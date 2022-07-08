Bike America

Don and Liz Coffey are traveling from east coast to west coast raising money for Wounded Warrior Project. Their journey began in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and will end in Seattle, Washington.
What does cycling mean to you?
Don: Cycling is a great way to exercise and a great way to move around the country. Over the last several years I’ve been fortunate to be able to ride the perimeter of Florida for a total of about 1,400 miles. I’ve ridden across the country from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California. Cycling has enabled me to meet a lot of people and see a lot of places that I wouldn’t have the chance to normally experience.
Liz:I’ve always enjoyed riding bikes and this trip is special because I get to do it with my dad. I was discussing it and debating whether or not I should do it back in late 2021 with my sister-in-law and we both agreed that this life ain’t gonna live itself, so here I am.
What is your favorite location you’ve ever biked through?
Don: One of my favorite places to bicycle is the Florida Keys. That is a magnificent ride. Other great rides are the Mississippi River north of New Orleans, the Texas Hill Country, the deserts in the southwest and the Erie Canal. All of them are spectacular in their own way.
Liz:I would probably say the Upper Peninsula of Michigan followed by the Erie Canal. I am also really looking forward to Glacier National Park in Montana as well as Idaho and Washington state.
What was your favorite part about visiting Wahpeton?
Don:Visiting Wahpeton was terrific. We spent a night at the RV park at the Chahinkapa Zoo, which is a little gem of a zoo. We had breakfast at Dakota Coffee, which was outstanding: great food, great coffee and a friendly staff. The best part of any place is the people you meet.
Liz: I loved the Chahinkapa Zoo and seeing the world’s biggest catfish statue. We also had a great breakfast and coffee at Dakota Coffee Company.
Do you have any advice for others that want to bike long distances but haven’t taken the jump?
Don: The only advice I have is to simply do it. Take a long ride one day and see how you feel. Pick a point of interest and ride to it and don’t make it too far, because you have to get a sense of how your body’s going to react to that much exercise. Also, a lot of sitting on a bicycle seat is something everyone needs to get used to. I would say don’t worry about the bike. It’s really not about the bike, it’s about what’s between your ears as you approach the experience.
Liz: Buy padded bike shorts and get to it.
What made you specifically choose Wounded Warrior Project as your fundraiser?
Don: We chose Wounded Warriors for a few reasons but primarily because my oldest son, Tom, spent five years as an Army Ranger. Luckily nothing bad happened to him physically or mentally, but some of his buddies did get hurt and and he lost some friends and Ranger buddies. We wanted to show our support in a very concrete way for folks who literally put their lives on the line for us.
Liz: I have lots of family members and friends who served in the military and it’s a special way for us to give back.
What kind of bikes are you riding?
Don: I’m riding a 10-year-old Surly Long Haul trucker. This is a heavy steel frame touring bicycle which is built to carry full packs for long distances. Fortunately, on this trip, we don’t have to carry heavy packs because my wife Susan is driving the motorhome. I can’t recommend enough having that level of support on a long ride, because it saves a lot of wear and tear on an old guy riding a bike.
Liz: I’m riding a Cannondale R800 circa 2004 and we have a Specialized Sirius as a backup.
Instagram: coast2coastcoffeys
