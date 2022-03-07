After posting a 3-19 record one year ago, Wahpeton lost seven of 10 games to begin the 2021-22 basketball season. When it comes to March Madness, it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish. Head Coach Brian Watson and his Lady Huskies are headed to Bismarck for the Class A North Dakota State Basketball Tournament following a 3-1 run in the East Region Playoffs. Wahpeton delivered a 74-69 win over West Fargo Saturday, March 5 at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex in Fargo to advance.
West Fargo (17-7) pulled away near the end of both games vs. Wahpeton (12-13) earlier in the season, winning by scores of 84-77 and 70-58.
“The stars were aligned, if you wanna say that. Everybody’s goal is to win the state tournament, but you have to be playing Saturday at the EDC in order to do that,” Watson said. “We tried to use the conference regular season to give ourselves a decent position, a manageable route to make the state tournament. We learned from those games. We felt that if we could just hang on long enough, they might just start to doubt themselves on the other side of the ball.”
That manageable route was no cake walk, as No. 7 seed Wahpeton had its hands full in Saturday’s state qualifier vs. No. 4 West Fargo, a team led by the Eastern Dakota Conference’s leading scorer Miriley Simon at 22.5 points per game. Simon scored 33, despite sitting for long stretches due to foul trouble. The North Dakota State University commit added nine rebounds.
“Our game plan against Simon wasn’t to stop her, just contain her. I don’t know if that’s even possible to do,” Watson said. “At the same time, we didn’t want to give up a lot from the three-point line. When Simon was in there with three fouls, she almost had to stop playing defense. There were a couple drives with Emma (Bontjes) and Scout (Woods) where she didn’t even go help. When she’s not in foul trouble, she’s in there affecting shots.”
Wahpeton trailed 44-34 with 14:48 to play in the second half. That’s when Aiyana Allard caught a high pass in the corner and stayed in bounds to sink a 3. Thirty seconds later, Bontjes uncorked a 3 and drew a foul on the fly by, banking it in and converting the rare four-point play. Amazingly, Allard swooshed a baseline 3 on a four-point play of her own, giving Wahpeton a 56-50 lead with 7:58 remaining.
Allard averages just 7.5 points, but never seems to shy away from a big shot or insert herself into the game in a variety of other impactful ways.
“To Aiyana’s credit, she stayed with it and continued to work on her game. It’s paid off down the stretch. She made some huge baskets against Devils Lake (Friday) and West Fargo. You’re gonna miss a couple, you’re gonna make a couple — but shooters are gonna continue to shoot,” Watson said.
Bontjes didn’t score her first basket vs. Devils Lake until the final two minutes. She labored in the lane again Saturday, struggling to score against the Packers’ interior. Her four-point play to give Wahpeton a six-point lead was another clutch bucket, something the junior has provided off the bench all season long, regardless of whether she scores two or 20. When things seem to be going south for Wahpeton, they continue to emerge from the rubble in big-game moments.
“To have two of those, with Emma banking hers in, it’s just incredible,” Watson said. “At times, Emma kind of forced some things because she knows her scoring capabilities. Once she settled down, she was able to find her niche, get to the basket, get to the free-throw line, and get some rebounds. She just became really active. She was falling on the floor, tying balls up and we ended up getting the jump ball on those. Her all-around play late in the game was huge.”
Wahpeton drained 25 of 34 foul shots, a common theme in their victories. The Lady Huskies were led by 17 points from freshman forward Woods. Bontjes scored 14, Allard 13, McKena Koolmo 11, Lidia Motl 10 and Taya Lunneborg 7.
Woods has been on fire recently, tapping into a new level of offense since dropping 30 points on Valley City Feb. 26 in the regional play-in game. Teams will undoubtedly be focused on containing the versatile scorer, something Wahpeton is aware of.
“We’re going into the state tournament just to play our game. Through the course of us playing our game, Scout is able to rise to the occasion,” Watson said. “When she’s not at her best, we have other players who can pick her up. It allows the pressure to be taken off her and we don’t have to keep forcing her the ball. We can always get somebody else going now, which helps us find Scout later — in transition, off a rebound, wherever. We can find ways to get the machine going, but I don’t feel we have to lean on her.”
Another reason for Wahpeton’s success was the effective guarding of Solvieg Seymour. The junior shooting guard combined nine 3s vs. Wahpeton coming into Saturday’s qualifier. She was held to three points.
The Lady Huskies enter state as a No. 4 seed, slated to play at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 8 vs. No. 1 seed, three-time defending Class A State Champion Bismarck Century. The Patriots have won 48 straight games.
“I just like the way that we’re playing right now,” Watson said. “We want to be playing our best basketball at this point of the season and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.