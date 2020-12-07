Bison almost pull off improbable upset at Kansas

On Saturday, Dec. 5, The North Dakota State Bison men’s basketball team almost pulled off one of the most improbable upsets of the college basketball season as they fell to No. 7 Kansas 65-61 at Allen FieldHouse in Lawrence, Kan.
Even with the 0-4 start to the season, the Bison have gained a great amount of momentum from that game. They were in desperation against Kansas after getting off to one of the worst starts for the program in the last 15 years.
The Bison led by as much as seven points in the first half against the Jayhawks, and they were only down two points at halftime. The Jayhawks were too much for the Bison in the second half and overcame a near upset. Guard Tyree Eady totaled 14 points while forward Rocky Kruser totaled 11 points. The Bison showed incredible depth over the weekend as they had only two players total 30 minutes of playing time and eight different players totaling at least 10 minutes.
With the Bison having almost a week between games. They were due to have a great game against Kansas. The strength of schedule for the Bison has not been the easiest to start the season, but this shoulds put them in good position against other Summit League teams later this season. They will compete in the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase as they battle South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.
