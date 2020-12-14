The North Dakota State Bison men's basketball team earned their first two wins of the season against the University of South Dakota and University of North Dakota.
The Bison started off the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase on Thursday, Dec. 10 by falling to South Dakota State 77-75, which put them at 0-5 on the season. They followed up with South Dakota on Friday, Dec. 11 and won 74-67 and concluded the weekend with their third game in three days and defeated North Dakota on Dec. 12 53-52.
So far, Rocky Kreuser, Tyree Eady and Sam Griesel have been the work horses for this Bison team as they are all averaging over 11 points per game. The team offensively is still looking for their spark as they are averaging just 60 points per game and are shooting just 39 percent from the field.
Both North Dakota teams looked tired by the third game as playing two games in two days is hard enough, they took advantage of a schedule that was not so easy on them. The Bison will have this week off for games before going to TCU for their last non-conference game of the season. They will begin Summit League action in Jan. 2021.
