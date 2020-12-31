Bison tip-off Summit League play

Both the North Dakota State Bison basketball teams (men and women) will tip-off conference play starting Saturday, Jan. 2 at Western Illinois.
The men’s team is 2-6 on the season, but have played one of the tougher non-conference schedules in the Summit League so far. They have played three Power 5 schools, Mountain West powerhouse Nevada and Creighton, who was No. 11 in the AP Top 25 at the time. The Bison have two losses this season by single digits against two of the Power Five opponents that they played, and one was college basketball national powerhouse Kansas. They played against some of the best competition of the country. Western Illinois has not played a Power 5 team since their first game of the season against Iowa. They are 2-5 on the season as this could be a good matchup for the men’s team.
The women’s team is 5-1 on the season as they had a very successful non conference campaign. They face a Western Illinois team that is 1-7 and has not played a close game this season. The closest margin of any win or loss that they have played in this season is 10 points. The Bison only lost to No. 24 Iowa State. The women are 1-1 on the road this season as this will be a tough test for them regardless of the oppositions’ record.
Both teams are looking to start off the new year with a 2-0 record as they will both be playing two games this weekend. The womens’ team plays Jan. 2-3 with both games for the women being at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for the men.
