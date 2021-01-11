Blades 19U drop first league game

On Sunday, Jan. 10, the BW Blades 19U fell to Grand Forks 6-2.
The Blades team was off to a slow start after having three weeks off due to scheduling conflicts with other league opponents. At the halfway point of the first period, the Grand Forks team fired a short-handed goal into the net to take an early lead. A few minutes later, the Blades got onto the scoreboard with a goal from Alison Hoerer off an assist from Lillian Beyer to tie the game. Unfortunately, the Grand Forks team scored another two goals before the end of the first period to make the score 3-1 in favor of Grand Forks.
Grand Forks continued to punish the Blades in the second period by adding two more goals, making the score 5-1 at the end of the second period.
In the third period, the Blades seemed to finally shake off the rust they had from not playing for weeks. Early in the period, Reagan Wohlers scored off an assist from Riley Finkral. The BW Blades team continued to fire puck after puck at the Grand Forks goal, but to no avail. Grand Forks came flying down the ice to add another goal, to make the final score 6-2.
In net for the Blades was Victoria Jensen due to senior goalie Falon Phelps going down with a knee injury earlier in the week. Jensen played in her second game of the season after not playing for the last few seasons. The Grand Forks team was more than both she and the Blades could handle after not having any live action for awhile. Jensen had 24 saves in the contest.
The BW Blades team is back in action next weekend against two more league opponents, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday Jan. 15 against Langdon and again on Sunday Jan. 17 against Fargo at 2:15 p.m. Both games are away.
The team and coaching staff would like to thank all the parents and fans for their support this season and invite everyone to continue to follow this team in their drive for a North Dakota State Championship this season.
