Friday Jan. 22 marked the start of the home stand for the BW Blades 19U team. They faced off against Crosby, and won 8-3. They were the first to score by getting a goal 3:30 minutes into the game. They added another goal midway through the first period and took an early 2-0 lead.
The BW Blades drew a line in the sand and said enough is enough. Reagan Wohlers scored two goals both off assists from Alison Hoerer to tie the game back up a few minutes later. Riley Finkral scored off an assist from Ananbel Pausch to make the score 3-2 after one period.
The BW Blades continued to take it to Crosby in the second period. Reagan Wohlers score again. Shortly after, Ashlyn Wohlers scored her first goal of her 19U career off an assist from Alison Hoerer. With about five minutes left in the period Alison Hoerer score a goal of her own off an assist from Ivy Ovsak. Crosby managed to find a small hole to put the puck past goalie Victoria Jensen to make the score 6-3. Kennedy Schuler scored off an assist from Ananbel Pausch just before the end of the second period to make the score 7-3.
The BW Blades’ third line saw a lot of ice time in the final period. Wingers Jaelynn Jensen and Lillian Beyer played their hearts out during the game, but they unfortunately never got their names on the scoresheet for all of their hard work. Sometimes it’s the stuff that isn’t on the scoresheet that helps make the difference to a team’s success. Crosby fired another puck into the net during the third period. But Regan Wohlers scored again off an assist from Addie Rugland to seal the game.
Victoria Jensen made 13 saves to help get the Blades get a win. Jensenhas been getting better and better each game she has played in this season.
The team and coaching staff would like to thank all of the fans that came to the rink to support the team on Friday night. This was one of the biggest crowds we have seen in awhile with about 150-200 people there to watch us and help cheer us on to victory. Your support means a lot to both the team and coaching staff.
On Saturday Jan. 23, the BW Blades 19U continued their dominance of playing on home ice against Bottineau and won 9-1. The Blades wasted no time to pick up where they left off on Friday night. Reagan Wohlers scored two goals off assists from Alison Hoerer and also Ivy Ovsak to take an early 2-0 lead. At the midway mark of the first period, Ananbel Pausch scored off an assist from Kolle Schuler. A few minutes later Reagan Wohlers added another goal off an assist from her sister Ashlyn Wohlers. 24 seconds later, Ashlyn Wohlers fired the puck into the net after her sister Reagan and Ali Hoerer both returned the favor. The Blades went into the locker room after the first period with a 5-0 lead.
In the second period, the Blades came out and focused more on defensive positioning than offensive positioning. With about 4:30 left in the period, Bottineau finally got onto the scoresheet after finding a hole to sneak the puck into the Blades net, thus ending the period at a score of 5-1.
To start off the final period, Reagan Wohlers added two more goals off assists from Ashlyn Wohlers. Midway through the period, Paxten Jensen scored off an assist from Ananbel Pausch. Late in the period, Alison Hoerer scored off an assist from Reagan Wohlers to make the final score 9-1. Playing in net for the Blades was Victoria Jensen who made 16 saves in the victory.
With the win the BW Blades record moves to 5-3, and sit at third place in the NDAHA 19U standings.
Up next for the BW Blades team is a couple more league opponents. With them playing West Fargo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30 and a rematch against Grand Forks at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 both played at home in Wahpeton at Stern Sports Arena.
We invite everyone to come watch and cheer us on to victory.
