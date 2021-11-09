Blades add girls varsity team

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades are adding a varsity girls hockey team for the first time this winter. They will be competing in the Minnesota State High School League, with 20 games on the schedule thus far.
Prior to this development, varsity-level girls competed only on the Blades’ 19U team, a group not sanctioned as an official high school outfit. They were forced to travel long distances to find competition, which the move to the MSHSL will all but eliminate.
Instead of taking long treks to Langdon or Watford City, North Dakota, or even Sidney, Montana, the Blades will be playing the likes of Fergus Falls, Moorhead JV, Morris and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
“We’re excited to get this off the ground and get some traction going. The travel won’t be there in the future, that was the biggest hurdle,” B-W Blades President Jason Schuler said.
The girls team will not be eligible for postseason play in its first year, standard procedure for new teams joining the MSHSL.
The Blades also have a Bantams team for the first time in many years, coached by B-W alumni Aaron Neppl.
The Blades’ youth enrollment numbers are trending up for the third year in a row. Since the 2018-19 season, program numbers have risen from 128 to 152. An increase of 14 new players this season is the largest yet.
Despite its solidly-growing numbers, the hockey program can always use more depth. In comparison to other communities, hockey is more affordable in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Wahpeton Hockey Association has donated $15,000 to the hockey program. New players only have to purchase their own skates and sticks. The association has been a huge asset to the growth of youth hockey.
“Wahpeton Hockey’s gaming association, same with Breckenridge gaming, is a big messy, family. It’s confusing to most people, but they have been key to funding the program,” Schuler said.
The allure of accessibility and affordability continues to draw players to the program, despite limited success on the ice at the varsity level.
“We’re trying to make it as affordable as possible. We’re trying to give every child an opportunity to skate,” Schuler said. “We start Mini Mites in November. My son is a 5 year old, so he’s starting that. Mini Mites consists of ages 4-8."
Schuler estimated costs as high as $1,000 to play youth hockey in Fargo. It costs $50 to play at the Squirts level in Breckenridge-Wahpeton.
Kaja Kaste, board member and hockey parent, helps out with everything from the decision-making process to the concession stand.
“Some levels we have good numbers for two teams. Other levels we have too many for one team, but not enough for two,” Kaste said. “Bringing in more kids and keeping the program going is the goal.”
With teams of all ages competing for the Blades this winter, Daily News encourages readers to submit photos, stats and recap stories to maximize coverage potential.
