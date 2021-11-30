Blades bully Morris/Benson Area, 12-4

There’s no place like home. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team made that clear Tuesday, Nov. 30, rebounding from a pair of tough losses in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to demolish Morris/Benson Area, 12-4, at Harry and Ella Stern Arena. The Blades improved to 2-3 by placing 10 skaters in the scoring column, led by nine points from Reagan Wohlers, six from Ivy Ovsak and five from Riley Finkral.
“Throughout the game we controlled the puck well, we were able to get our passing going in the offensive zone and really find the breakdown in their positioning to get to the open spot for a good shot,” Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said.
The Blades ran up 16 shots on goal before the Storm recorded their first. Overall, Breckenridge-Wahpeton outshot the visitors 54-12. Morris/Benson Area’s seventh-grade goaltender, Mea Alsaker, was spinning in circles as she took on 26 shots in the first period alone.
“Most of our goals had two assists, so it was nice to see that we really worked as a team throughout the game,” Broadland said. “Their goalie moved well and left us some rebounds and we were able to capitalize on those.”
Kennedy Schuler, Britta Pausch, Addie Rugland, Ovsak, Finkral and Wohlers each recorded multiple assists in the blowout.
Alison Hoerer struck first for the Blades on a backhand rebound. Schuler scored the second goal on a backhand assisted by Wohlers and Anabel Pausch. Karsyn Neppl and Anabel Pausch scored goals of their own to give Breckenridge-Wahpeton a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton blew the game open with five goals in period No. 2. Wohlers whiffed on a wrister in front of the net, but kept the puck close and scored on her second try. Wohlers dropped off the puck for Rugland and the defenseman snuck a deep shot underneath Alsaker’s armpit for a goal later in the frame. Finally, Ovsak capped off the period with a nice powershot that rolled over the goalie pads and into the net.
It was a dominant performance for the Blades, despite some minor lapses on defense that left Kolle Schuler on an island of her own at times defending the net. The highlight of her night came when she gloved a breakaway attempt.
“Defensively, we have some stuff we can work on, but we’re always looking to improve, so it’ll be nice to get a bunch of practices in before our game next Friday at Worthington,” Broadland said.
Official game time for the Worthington match was not listed on the Wahpeton Public Schools sports schedule as of press time.
