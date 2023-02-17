Blades celebrate seniors, Vogelbacher nets hat trick

Breckenridge-Wahpeton celebrated its senior hockey players Thursday, Feb. 16, at Stern Sports Arena. Pictured from left: Jack Rittenour, Beau Arenstein, Brett Goltz, Andrew Withuski and Josiah Hofman. Not pictured: Josiah Breuer (illness).

Sophomore forward Trey Vogelbacher scored a hat trick for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (1-23) on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a 6-3 loss to Prairie Centre (7-18) at Stern Sports Arena. The Blades dug themselves a 4-0 hole and allowed 52 shots on goal.

Senior goaltender Andrew Withuski made 46 saves in another gritty performance, turning the North Stars away on 4-of-5 power play chances.



