Blades celebrate seniors, Vogelbacher nets hat trick

Breckenridge-Wahpeton celebrated its senior hockey players Thursday, Feb. 16, at Stern Sports Arena. Pictured from left: Jack Rittenour, Beau Arenstein, Brett Goltz, Andrew Withuski and Josiah Hofman. Not pictured: Josiah Breuer (illness).
Sophomore forward Trey Vogelbacher scored a hat trick for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (1-23) on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a 6-3 loss to Prairie Centre (7-18) at Stern Sports Arena. The Blades dug themselves a 4-0 hole and allowed 52 shots on goal.
Senior goaltender Andrew Withuski made 46 saves in another gritty performance, turning the North Stars away on 4-of-5 power play chances.
The Blades left the regular-season finale empty handed on three power plays, as Vogelbacher netted his hat trick with a pair of even-strength scores in the second period and another in the third. Isaiah Bruechert tallied two assists and Jack Rittenour was responsible for the other.
Eli Fletcher ripped off four goals for Prairie Centre, while Zac Bick dished out three assists. Jesse Williams and Aiken Lambrecht notched the remaining goals and James Reiland added two assists.
Through 24 games, Vogelbacher and Rittenour lead the Blades with five goals each. Jace Johanson is second on the team with four. Brady DeVries, Michael Peterson, Josiah Breuer, Josh Hofman and Bruechert all have three goals.
Withuski ranks seventh in the state of Minnesota with 829 saves. The speedy netminder has faced 956 shots on goal this season, the fourth most of any goalie in either class 1A or 2A boys hockey. Withuski surpassed 1,000 career saves earlier this season.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton will open Section 6A boys hockey playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Alexandria, Minnesota.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.