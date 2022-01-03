Blades claim consolation title in Eden Prairie

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades girls hockey team came away with the consolation championship Dec. 28-30 at the Mid Winter Meltdown in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The Blades fell 8-4 to Cretin Derham Hall JV, before defeating North Wright County JV and Chaska Chanhassen JV by scores of 7-4 and 5-3 respectively.
“We had a fun week of hockey against some great competition,” Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “It was a very even game vs. Cretin Derham Hall, 4-3 going into the third period. After not having practice over Christmas break, we kind of ran out of gas in the third period and they capitalized on it.”
Riley Finkral, Addie Rugland, Reagan Wohlers and Ashlyn Wohlers were responsible for the Blades’ goals vs. CDH. Kennedy Schuler recorded two assists and Alison Hoerer tacked on another.
The Blades rebounded with a seven-goal effort vs. NWC, beginning with an Ashlyn Wohlers power play goal. Reagan Wohlers led the charge with a hat trick and one assist. Other goal scorers for B-W in the victory were Schuler, Ashlyn Wohlers and Finkral. Anabel Pausch contributed one assist.
“We came out really strong in the first period and we were up 4-1 going into the second. They answered back immediately and tied it at 4-4 going into the third,” Broadland said. “NWC had the momentum, but the girls overcame adversity and fought back offensively in the third for the win.”
Another nail-biter awaited Breckenridge-Wahpeton in the consolation championship and Kolle Schuler rose to the challenge between the pipes, holding Chaska Chanhassen to three goals in the 5-3 win, hunkering down in period three to fend off the Storm skaters.
“Kolle Schuler had some really great saves on odd-man opportunities throughout the week and really stepped up her game when we needed her,” Broadland said. “Everyone stepped up and fought hard all week.”
Finkral started the Blades’ scoring in period one off an assist from Reagan Wohlers, who scored her own goal in the second period, prompting Karsyn Neppl and Kennedy Schuler to join the party and put B-W up 4-2.
“They always say a two-goal lead is the worst in hockey, but they held on,” Broadland said. “Our offensive opportunities were flowing so well and our passing was on point. Everything we worked on in the previous games was all coming together and everyone was on board.”
The Blades are back on the road Tuesday, Jan. 4 to face Fergus Falls, Minnesota, JV. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
