Blades demolish Detroit Lakes, 9-3

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades girls hockey team ended its 2021-22 home slate on a high note by defeating Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 9-3. The Thursday, Jan. 27, match at Stern Sports Arena was the final career home game for senior forward Riley Finkral, who racked up three assists and scored one goal.
The Blades defense was much improved from its first meeting with Detroit Lakes, a game where they snuck by the Lakers 9-8 on the road. Kolle Schuler made 16 saves in a trusty performance. Her teammates blasted 38 shots on goal and did an excellent job of keeping the puck on enemy ice with poke checks.
"We scored first, but DL scored back-to-back goals and had their momentum going," Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. "We were able to get the offense rolling with four unanswered goals, which was huge for us. Our defense and Kolle really stepped up and had a bg defensive presence by not allowing any goals during the second and third periods. Overall, it was a great team win for us."
Karsyn Neppl came through for Breckenridge-Wahpeton with a hat trick, scoring two goals in the opening period and adding another in period two. Kennedy Schuler and Reagan Wohlers scored two goals each and Alison Hoerer found the net one time. Anabel and Britta Pausch tallied two assists each, while Hoerer and Wohlers had one assist apiece.
"Karsyn had a big night with her first varsity hat trick. She was playing scrappy and getting to the loose pucks for some great shots," Broadland said. "After the first period, we saw a lot of good things coming from the whole team. Everyone was hustling, winning puck battles and making great passes."
The Blades scored all nine of their goals in the opening two periods on a whopping 10 total assists.
The fact that everyone will be returning next season, minus Finkral, is a frightening prospect for opposing teams. Wohlers leads the way with nearly 30 goals this season, but the Blades run deep, with 10 different players scoring at least one goal.
The highlight of the night came in the final minutes of the second period. Finkral stole the puck in the Lakers’ zone and weaved between two defenders, before dropping a cross-ice dime right on Kennedy Schuler’s stick. Schuler sped up the ice and evaded two defenders to deposit a backhand shot for the game’s final goal.
