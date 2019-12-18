The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades got off to a slow start in their Tuesday, Dec. 17 home bout with Park Rapids, Minnesota, but exploded in the final two periods to claim a 6-1 victory.
Jase Jensen and Isaac Wohlers continued to pace the BW offense with a goal apiece and two assists each in the rout.
Thomas Withuski lit the lamp twice in a strong showing.
Avery Rugland had the first goal off a gorgeous pass from Wohlers for a one-timer.
Carson Hought and Brayden Wahl each had an assist and so did Jared Aamold from his goalie position. Aamold also stopped 17 shots in the net.
Next up for BW (5-2) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 road showdown with Dickinson, North Dakota. The Blades head to Mandan, North Dakota, for another game at 2 p.m. the following day.
