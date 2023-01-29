Blades end 37-game losing streak with cohesive effort vs. Becker-Big Lake

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades never gave up during a 37-game losing streak. They never gave up during 711 days, 23 months and 1,887 minutes of winless time on the ice. The boys raised their sticks high Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stern Sports Arena, hitting the win column with a 5-4 triumph over Becker-Big Lake.
“I’ve been telling the guys for the last month, ‘That win is out there, we’re gonna find it.’ I just felt so happy for our senior group, because they’ve had a rocky ride here these past few years. The guys were super excited and they deserve it,” Blades Head Coach Adam Wiertzema said.
One thing that’s clear over the past four weeks, the Blades are getting better, averaging four goals in their last three games.
The Blades entered Saturday averaging 1.18 goals per game for the season. Brady DeVries lit the lamp early on for a 1-0 lead, putting the Blades' low-scoring profile on the back burner.
“We got our offensive cycle going. We talk about getting the puck to the net and giving it a chance for some chaos to happen out front,” Wiertzema said. “Someone was right in front of the goalie taking away his eyes and the puck found a hole and went in the net.”
The Eagles answered one minute later on a goal by Eli Scheideman to even the score. Kai McDonald clapped back to put the Blades up 2-1, revving up the offense with his relentless motor in front of the net.
“Kai wasn’t going to be denied. He kept hammering at the puck until it went in the net,” Wiertzema said. “He’s a gritty player who goes to the front of the net. That’s a good thing to do if you want to score goals.”
Josh Hofman got a little help from the hockey gods on the Blades’ third goal of the opening period, scoring on a flukey shot during a 4-on-4 stretch. With every fortuitous bounce, Breckenridge-Wahpeton began to believe victory was within its grasp.
“Josh just kinda threw the puck down the ice, it took a weird hop at the goalie, bounced around him and went in,” Wiertzema said. “It happens, we’ve seen it happen in the NHL — just a lucky bounce that we needed to give us momentum.”
Michael Petersen, Josiah Breuer and Jack Rittenour assisted on the trio of goals, as Breckenridge-Wahpeton zipped the puck around in a selfless offensive performance. The Blades parked in the Eagles zone for long periods, saving much-needed energy they usually spend on the other end of the ice.
“It just goes go show that when you’re defending the whole game it’s tough to win,” Wiertzema said. “We had good balance, we were in their zone a lot — we carried the play and dictated.”
Hofman and Jase Tobako traded power play goals in period two, as the Blades carried a 4-3 lead into the final frame. Breuer led Hofman to pay dirt with a beautiful open-ice assist for the go-ahead goal.
“Josh found himself alone behind the defenseman and got a breakaway. He went forehand to backhand and just beat the goalie,” Wiertzema said.
Senior forward Jack Rittenour struck first in period three on a short-handed goal, giving the Blades a 5-3 lead.
“Jack probably had his best game of the year in terms of work ethic, being hard on pucks, forechecking and defending,” Wiertzema said. “He can feel that today — yesterday was different from any other day. He has good speed, and when he gets the puck and gets his feet moving, he can be a problem for defensemen.”
Tobako passed to Garrett Marotz to put Becker-Big Lake on the board in period three, but it was too little, too late, as the Blades claimed their first win in 17 games this season, dropping the Eagles to 7-10 in the process.
Saturday marked the first time this season in which the Blades have outshot an opponent, edging the Eagles 30-29. The game couldn’t have been chippier, as both teams combined for 17 penalties. The physical nature and amount of whistles didn’t tilt the scales one way or the other, as the teams came up empty handed on eight power plays.
Senior goaltender Andrew Withuski stopped 25 shots. The Blades netminder has 200 more saves than the next closest goalie in Section 6A, giving his team a chance night in and night out.
“He has so many more opportunities to make saves, which keeps him in the game,” Wiertzema said. “Sometimes goalies get cold when they don’t get shots for awhile, so he’s always warm. He moves well, he’s always square to the puck and he’s always mentally in it. He definitely gives us a confidence as a team that if we defend the right way he’s not going to give up more than one soft goal per game.”
Holding the Eagles to 29 shots was a turning point for the program after allowing an average of 46 shots during an 0-16 start.
“We preach to the guys that keeping the puck out of our net is just as good as scoring a goal,” Wiertzema said. “Everyone is coming together and buying in as a team. When you’re losing, it’s easy for guys to look for answers in different places, when really you gotta figure it out as a team.”
The Blades still have work to do, but recent results provide optimism that the team is no longer stuck in the mud.
“You gotta prepare every day the same way, whether you lose or win,” Wiertzema said. “It’s the same thing Monday. We gotta get better every day.”
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.