The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades never gave up during a 37-game losing streak. They never gave up during 711 days, 23 months and 1,887 minutes of winless time on the ice. The boys raised their sticks high Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stern Sports Arena, hitting the win column with a 5-4 triumph over Becker-Big Lake.

“I’ve been telling the guys for the last month, ‘That win is out there, we’re gonna find it.’ I just felt so happy for our senior group, because they’ve had a rocky ride here these past few years. The guys were super excited and they deserve it,” Blades Head Coach Adam Wiertzema said.

Blades end 37-game losing streak with cohesive effort vs. Becker-Big Lake
Buy Now

Josiah Breuer recorded two assists Saturday at Stern Sports Arena, surveying the ice to find open skaters during the Blades' first win of the season. 
Blades end 37-game losing streak with cohesive effort vs. Becker-Big Lake
Buy Now

Josh Hofman was the freshman hero Saturday for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, burying a pair of goals vs. Becker-Big Lake to snap a 37-game losing streak. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 