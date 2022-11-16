Blades fade in final periods vs. Crookston

There’s no checking in girls hockey, but Crookston did everything in between to employ a physical approach vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Monday, Nov. 14. The Pirates spoiled the Blades home opener at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, pulling away for a 10-4 victory.
“Both teams came out hard,” B-W Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “Crookston is a really physical team, so ultimately they have a longer bench than us. They used their body a lot, which we aren’t really used to with our younger team. We ran outta gas.”
Sophomore netminder Kolle Schuler made 64 saves, turning away countless breakaway chances as the Blades defense faded in the final periods.
“There were a lot of preventable opportunities, a lot of plays where we needed to step up to the puck long before they could even have the opportunity to shoot,” Broadland said. “They were able to work it around in the offensive zone a lot more. They just found us out of positioning at times, so there’s a lot to work on there.”
Crookston scored first on the power play, sneaking an Ashlyn Bailey goal through the five hole with 12:47 remaining in the first period. The Blades knotted it up less than 90 seconds later courtesy a beautiful wrist shot by Reagan Wohlers. Crookston converted a short-handed goal by Reese Swanson to the top shelf for a 2-1 lead. Wohlers answered by shaking a defender from her skates and zipping a shot past the goal keeper’s right shoulder to tie the match again at 2-2 with :32 on the clock. The Pirates put another in the net when Brynley Coleman scored with only nine seconds remaining to grab a 3-2 lead and put a bow on an exciting period.
The second period began with Schuler stopping breakaway after breakaway until Taylor Field finally slapped one past her with 4:28 remaining to make it 4-2. The Blades had a pair of one-on-one looks, but were turned away by goalie Kailee Magsam, who even made a save from the seat of her pants.
Bailey scored again to make it 5-2, despite Alison Hoerer doing her best to wrestle the puck away in the Blades zone. The Bethel University commit got tangled up with a Pirate on the ice and the puck squirted loose to Bailey for an easy look.
“Alison is a really smart player and she knows how to work the puck well,” Broadland said. “I think the other teams pick up on that pretty quick. They’re on Kennedy (Schuler), Alison and Reagan a lot. Tonight, I saw they were on Alison right away. She was (still) able to work the puck around and get it deep in our offensive zone.”
The wheels came off in the final period for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, as goals by Emma LaPlante, Brekken Tull, Bailey and Swanson (2) made the final score 10-4. Karsyn Neppl showed some grit and grind on defense for the Blades and Kennedy Schuler and Wohlers both scored late in the match to give fans something to cheer about.
“Karsyn did a really good job using her body tonight, so I was impressed with that,” Broadland said.
Neppl recorded an assist in the contest, as did Wohlers, giving her four total points and nine shots on goal.
The Blades play Monday, Nov. 21 at River Lakes, before returning to Stern Sports Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to face-off against Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.