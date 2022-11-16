Blades fade in final periods vs. Crookston
Holly Ovsak (10) played a prominent role in the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades season opener Monday, Nov. 14, at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

There’s no checking in girls hockey, but Crookston did everything in between to employ a physical approach vs. Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Monday, Nov. 14. The Pirates spoiled the Blades home opener at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, pulling away for a 10-4 victory.

“Both teams came out hard,” B-W Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “Crookston is a really physical team, so ultimately they have a longer bench than us. They used their body a lot, which we aren’t really used to with our younger team. We ran outta gas.”

B-W Blades goalie Kolle Schuler covers up the puck. The sophomore was under constant fire Monday, but stuffed nearly 85% of Crookston shots. 
Ivy Ovsak (7) plays a physical brand of hockey. The senior will serve as an important mentor to younger teammates when it comes to playing tough and scrapping for the puck. 
Reagan Wohlers (3) scored a hat trick to start her senior season off with a bang.


