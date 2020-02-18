The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades were locked in during their home playoff opener on Saturday, Feb. 15. The hosts were delivering hard checks, getting out in the open ice in a hurry and taking advantage of the chances they were given to build a lead.
The Blades were up 2-0 in the third period when Prairie Centre, Minnesota, turned it on and stole all of BW’s momentum. After a goal less than four minutes into the final period, the North Stars put two more into the net back to back to end the Blades’ season, 3-2.
“They had a couple bounces go their way and it happens in hockey,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “(The first Prairie Centre goal) was big. I felt like they got some confidence after that first one and you could tell that it really got them going a little bit. It’s a noticeable change and I feel like our guys after that first one, we just couldn’t get back to where we were in that second period.”
The first North Star goal was a deep snipe to get on the board. They followed it up by sending one through the five hole and their game-winner came after a mosh pit in front of the net.
Prior to the high-scoring period by the visitors, BW turned in possibly their best period of the season. They were lights out in every facet of the game and a Tanner Barth goal gave them the lead just over five minutes into the second period.
“I thought the whole game we had a pretty good effort. The second period we were just doing everything right,” McCall said. “We were putting ourselves in good positions and they were able to bury a couple there.”
After a pair of North Star penalties, the Blades capitalized on their five-on-three power play right off the first faceoff. Jase Jensen sent a deep wrist shot into the net for his final goal as a Blade.
The senior is 13th in the state in goals this year with 31 and he ended his career with 133, which is 14th all time in the history of Minnesota hockey.
“That was big. Jase got an open shooting lane and he’s a guy when he’s got the puck on his stick he’s dangerous,” McCall said. “He picks his spots and was able to put it in the net.”
Jensen and nine other Blades played their last game in the section play-in bout. Their 14 wins this year was the second most by a BW team and their success in the regular season secured the first playoff home game in the team’s history.
“They’re a great group of kids. I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys. I’m blessed to have had the opportunity to coach them and each and everyone of those guys bring something different to the table,” McCall said. “It stinks that it had to end like this, but everything they accomplished in their careers, they deserve a lot of recognition.”
Even more impressive than the wins and the home playoff game was the interest they garnered from the Twin Towns. Their home crowds were impressive all year long and the massive turnout for the playoff game had the arena rocking like never before. Former Blade players are shocked when they make it back for a game and see the attendance.
“The crowd that was here tonight and the people that came to support them, that’s a tribute to what (the seniors have) been able to do over their careers,” McCall said. ”I couldn’t be more proud of that group of guys.”
The Blades end their season with a record of 14-11.
