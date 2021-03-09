Blades fall to Wadena on Senior night

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades had their four seniors honored Monday, March 8 before they fell 2-1 to Wadena-Deer Creek. Despite the loss, there is optimism surrounding the program going into next season.
"Our sophomore class and our freshman class have gotten so much better as times gone on, especially the junior class," Head Coach Evan McCall said.
Goalie Jared Aamold, along with Bjorn Birkelo, Avery Rugland and Gus Lasch are the four seniors that the program will be losing next season.
"All of those guys work their tails off day in and day out," McCall said. "Our three seniors who have been here and who have been great leaders. We look to those guys for just about anything."
The Blades will play their last game of the regular season against Prairie Centre Friday, March 12. McCall thinks the players are starting to click at the right time of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.