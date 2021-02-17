Blades get first victory of season

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades won their first game of the season, winning 3-2 in overtime against Park Rapids.
"We've been waiting a long time for this," Head Coach Evan McCall said. "When you have a team that's young and inexperienced to start the year off after losing 10 seniors, to keep showing up everyday and to keep working hard and focusing on getting better, I feel great for the kids."
The Blades were down 2-1 after the first period with Tanner Barth getting the lone goal for the Blades. The second period rolled around and Nick Zach was sitting right next to the crease to nail the wide open shot and tie the game 2-2. The third period came around and nobody could find the back of the net. Goaltender Jared Aamold had 47 saves in the game, and did everything he could to keep his team in the game.
"We knew one thing going into this year and that's Jared Aamold is going to give us an opportunity to win us games," McCall said.
Overtime rolled around and Breckin Spinks scored the overtime winner to seal the win for the Blades. Spinks and Zach earned their first varsity goals of their high school hockey career.
"I feel like (offensively) we are getting better," McCall said. "I feel like we have to be a little more patient with the puck. On the power play at times kinda panicked and threw it to an area instead of picking our head up and finding a guy open, but it's baby steps and building blocks and I feel like we took a step in the right direction."
The Blades will play at Red Lake Falls Saturday, Feb. 20. They have seven regular season games remaining on the schedule.
