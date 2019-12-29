The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades took part in a tournament hosted by Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota, on Friday, Dec. 27. Their first foe was Bottineau, North Dakota, on Friday, Dec. 27 with the Blades dominating for a 7-3 win. The final score was fitting, because it improved their record to 7-3.
“I think we possessed the puck really well. A couple lapses in our zone gave them a couple goals, but overall we controlled the puck and the play,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “We kept the puck on our stick for most the game and we really did a nice job of being in position up front and burying home some pucks. I thought our team did a really good job.”
Thomas Withuski netted his first career hat trick in the rout. The senior was a force to be reckoned with and was all over the ice.
“(Withuski) was just doing a good job of finding the open ice, guys were getting the puck and he was putting it in the net,” McCall said. “He plays a tough game out front and was able to bury home a couple rebounds. It’s just kind of Tom’s game. He plays gritty, he plays hard and he was rewarded tonight.”
Withuski and the first line did their thing, but the second unit stole the show in the win.
“Our second line did a really nice job. Jesse Kruse had four points, Bjorn Birkelo had a couple points and Tanner Barth ended with four points,” McCall said. “They did a good job of playing their game and getting the pucks in the net. Jesse was gritty out front and they did a really nice job.”
Jared Aamold came through with 16 saves to help his team to a win.
Next up for BW is a 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 showdown with the winner of Worthington, Minnesota, and the hosting Wadena-Deer Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.