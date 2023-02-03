Blades light the lamp 13 times on Senior Night

Join us in celebrating the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 2023 senior class. Pictured from left: Alison Hoerer, Reagan Wohlers, Ivy Ovsak, Kennedy Schuler and Lily Beyer.

 Submitted

Any successful sports program needs a strong group of seniors to lead the charge. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades have that in the veteran corps of Alison Hoerer, Reagan Wohlers, Ivy Ovsak, Kennedy Schuler and Lily Beyer. The Blades celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stern Sports Arena, annihilating Morris-Benson Area by a score of 13-0.

Alison Hoerer (left) and Reagan Wohlers (right) helped Breckenridge-Wahpeton jump out to a massive 10-0 lead in the second period Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton.

Wohlers racked up five goals and Schuler netted four. Anabel Pausch, Ashlyn Wohlers, Karsyn Neppl and Hoerer each scored one goal. Britta Pausch was the passing leader with four assists, followed by three apiece from Ivy Ovsak and Ashlyn Wohlers.

Kennedy Schuler converts a wide open opportunity in front of the net during a dominant shutout over Morris-Benson Area.


