Blades light the lamp 13 times on Senior Night

Any successful sports program needs a strong group of seniors to lead the charge. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades have that in the veteran corps of Alison Hoerer, Reagan Wohlers, Ivy Ovsak, Kennedy Schuler and Lily Beyer. The Blades celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Stern Sports Arena, annihilating Morris-Benson Area by a score of 13-0.
Wohlers racked up five goals and Schuler netted four. Anabel Pausch, Ashlyn Wohlers, Karsyn Neppl and Hoerer each scored one goal. Britta Pausch was the passing leader with four assists, followed by three apiece from Ivy Ovsak and Ashlyn Wohlers.
Ava Schuler, Anabel Pausch, Holly Ovsak, Reagan Wohlers, Kennedy Schuler and Hoerer all recorded at least one assist, as the Blades put 45 shots on net and racked up eight goals in the opening period. Kolle Schuler completed the shutout by stopping nine shots.
The Blades traveled to Prairie Centre on Thursday, Feb. 2, skating wire to wire with the Blue Devils in a 3-3 tie. Reagan Wohlers accounted for all three Breckenridge-Wahpeton goals, two of them unassisted, and the other facilitated by Holly Ovsak.
The Blades blasted 56 shots on goal compared to 25 for Prairie Centre, but Kennedy Lemke was stout between the pipes, tallying 53 saves. Kolle Schuler had a great game across the ice, stopping 22-of-25 shots for the Blades. Natasha Ludwig led the Blue Devils with two goals and Kyra Swanson deposited the third.
According to MN Girls Hockey Hub, the Blades are 6-9-1 in varsity-level games, scoring 4.56 goals per game and allowing 3.62 — not bad for a second year Minnesota State High School League program. Reagan Wohlers is one of the best players in the entire state, ranking eighth in goals (36) and first in average points (3.43).
The Blades travel to Worthington on Saturday, Feb. 4, to end the regular season.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.