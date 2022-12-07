Blades off to 2-3 start, finding their stride in MSHSL

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades aren’t the deepest girls hockey team in the Minnesota State High School League, but they make up for it by skating harder than most. Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland’s squad is off to a 2-3 start, including a dominant 11-1 road win vs. Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Senior star Reagan Wohlers tallied six goals in the win, rising sophomore Karsyn Neppl scored twice and eighth grade phenom Holly Ovsak also racked up a pair of goals.
“Karsyn is one who sticks out on offense and defense. She does a really good job of using her body on defense, pushing the puck carriers to the outside and into the corner so they aren’t able to get a shot off,” Broadland said. “She also has the ability to skate the puck up the ice and generate offensive opportunities.”
B-W has beaten Detroit Lakes and Morris-Benson Area handily and shown promise against bigger programs like Crookston and East Grand Forks.
“We get the comment all the time, ‘Your girls are skating so hard, they have nothing to be ashamed of,’ which is so true,” Broadland said. “They lay it all out on the ice every shift, I can’t really ask for more than that. All I can ask is to give it your best when you’re out there and that’s what they’re doing for me.”
The Blades fell 7-2 to East Grand Forks at Stern Sports Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 6, unable to keep the pace against an interchangeable Green Wave roster that deployed four lines.
“With a shorter bench, it’s harder for us to catch up to these teams. Usually about mid-season is when you see us really be able to contend against these harder teams, when we have our mid-season lungs and legs,” Broadland said. “We were tired by the end of the second period. There were plays we could’ve won if we had our full energy. We could’ve won a lot of different battles, so conditioning is another thing that’s sticking out to me.”
The Blades stayed aggressive, tallying 32 shots to the Wave’s 39, but converted only one of seven power play chances.
“It was a really physical game. We didn’t capitalize on every power play. That’s something we’ve been working on, seeing how we can set up and get our extra person to the open ice for a good shot. We just haven't been productive on the power play,” Broadland said.
Ivy Ovsak scored the first goal of her senior season vs. EGF and Wohlers scored the other.
“The score doesn’t reflect how we played. Their goalie had a few good stops, it’s been a bit harder for us to get the puck in the back of the net against these harder teams,” Broadland said.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.