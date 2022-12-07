Blades off to 2-3 start, finding their stride in MSHSL

Reagan Wohlers continues to light the lamp for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, leading the Blades with 12 goals through five games. The senior also tops the team with five assists.

 Courtesy Grace Kasowski

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades aren’t the deepest girls hockey team in the Minnesota State High School League, but they make up for it by skating harder than most. Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland’s squad is off to a 2-3 start, including a dominant 11-1 road win vs. Morris-Benson Area on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Senior star Reagan Wohlers tallied six goals in the win, rising sophomore Karsyn Neppl scored twice and eighth grade phenom Holly Ovsak also racked up a pair of goals.

Blades off to 2-3 start, finding their stride in MSHSL

Karsyn Neppl has received high praise from her coach as a sophomore skater for the Blades.

“Karsyn is one who sticks out on offense and defense. She does a really good job of using her body on defense, pushing the puck carriers to the outside and into the corner so they aren’t able to get a shot off,” Broadland said. “She also has the ability to skate the puck up the ice and generate offensive opportunities.”



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 