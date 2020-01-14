The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Becker-Big Lake, Minnesota, and held off the Eagles for a 4-2 victory on Saturday, Jan. 11 in Princeton, Minnesota.
Hunter Wamre came up with the save of the year in the win. The Eagles were down 3-2 in the final period and got a penalty shot to tie it up, but Wamre denied it to preserve the Blades lead. Wamre ended the day with 21 saves.
Jase Jensen turned in another strong offensive showing for the Blades with a pair of goals and an assist.
Tanner Barth followed up his two-goal showing in Morris, Minnesota, with the lone goal of the second period.
James Finkral put the game away with an empty-netter off a Jensen assist.
Next up for BW (10-5) is a home showdown with their section rivals, Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
