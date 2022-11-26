Blades put 68 shots on goal in 9-0 blowout
Karsyn Neppl eyes up a loose puck at Stern Sports Arena. Neppl scored two points for Breckenridge-Wahpeton in Tuesday's victory vs. Detroit Lakes. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

B-W Blades Box Score

SCORING

Reagan Wohlers - 3 GOALS, ASSIST, 4 POINTS

Alison Hoerer - GOAL, 2 ASSISTS, 3 POINTS

Holly Ovsak - 2 GOALS, 2 POINTS

Karsyn Neppl - GOAL, ASSIST, 2 POINTS

Addie Rugland - GOAL, ASSIST, 2 POINTS

Britta Pausch - GOAL, ASSIST, 2 POINTS

Anabel Pausch - 2 ASSISTS, 2 POINTS

Ivy Ovsak - ASSIST, POINT

Kennedy Schuler - ASSIST, POINT

Ashlyn Wohlers - ASSIST, POINT

GOALTENDING

Kolle Schuler - 5/5 SV, SO, 1.000 SV PCT

PENALTY MINUTES

Detroit Lakes - 10:00 | Breckenridge-Wahpeton - 4:00

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades snapped a two-game losing streak in dominant fashion Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, beating the Detroit Lakes Lakers by a score of 9-0. B-W scored three goals in each period to win its first game of the season.

The Blades (1-2) continued to struggle on the power play (1-for-5), but still managed to unload 68 shots on goal throughout the game. Detroit Lakes mustered five shots on goal, dropping them to 0-5 on the season.



Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 