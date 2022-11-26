Blades put 68 shots on goal in 9-0 blowout

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades snapped a two-game losing streak in dominant fashion Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton, beating the Detroit Lakes Lakers by a score of 9-0. B-W scored three goals in each period to win its first game of the season.
The Blades (1-2) continued to struggle on the power play (1-for-5), but still managed to unload 68 shots on goal throughout the game. Detroit Lakes mustered five shots on goal, dropping them to 0-5 on the season.
Reagan Wohlers recorded her second hat trick in three appearances. The Blades senior was joined in the scoring column by Holly Ovsak, Alison Hoerer, Addie Rugland, Britta Pausch and Karsyn Neppl, all of whom tallied their first goal of the season. In fact, Ovsak scored the first two goals of her young career.
The nine goals were assisted by Hoerer, Anabel Pausch, Britta Pausch, Ivy Ovsak, Rugland, Schuler, Neppl, Ashlyn Wohlers and Reagan Wohlers.
B-W travels to Morris/Benson Area, Minnesota, Tuesday, Nov. 29, for a conference matchup vs. the Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
