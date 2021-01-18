Blades shutout in season opener

The BW Blades opened up the 2021 season at home after their game on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Little Falls was postponed due to weather. They fell 4-0 to Bagley, Minn. on Saturday, Jan. 16 and were outshot 35-15.
The Blades came out of the first period doing what they can to hang around. They had multiple power plays throughout the entirety of the game. The Blades after the first 10 minutes struggled to generate any offense, as goalie Jared Aamold made 31 saves in the game, keeping the team in it for the most part. The team was down 1-0 going into the third period, and the game was within reach, even with the Blades producing just eight shots on goal in those two periods.
In the third period, the Blades were getting fatigue, and they allowed three goals, including two in the final minute. The Blades were caught many times in the defensive zone where they were unable to change players when Bagley had long possessions. Head Coach Evan McCall was proud of the team for their effort and determination throughout the first two periods.
“We have a lot of young guy, that haven’t been in that situation before, and I thought everybody rose to the occasion,” McCall said. “I thought we played a lot closer on the scoreboard then what the scoreboard showed.”
McCall has focused on the fundamentals since returning to play at the start of January. The team doesn’t have any different systems going into this year so there’s not a lot of tweaks going into the season.
The Blades will face MayPort (N.D.) with the first puck drop at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 19. The Blades are looking for a bounce back game after falling to 0-1 on the season.
