Blades stay hot heading into playoffs
Breckenridge-Wahpeton senior Reagan Wohlers (3) is pictured during a 2023 high school hockey game at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton. Wohlers has proven herself to be an elite scorer, regardless of class, in Minnesota girls hockey.

 Daily News File Photo

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (7-9-1) dismantled Worthington (3-17-1) during a 12-1 road win Saturday, Feb. 4. Reagan Wohlers put on a vintage performance, netting four goals and dishing out four assists to lead all players with eight points. Wohlers ranks eighth in the state of Minnesota with 40 goals, leading all girls hockey players with an average of 3.73 points per game.

Kennedy Schuler pulled a hat trick on the Trojans, adding two assists to her ledger in a five-point performance. Addie Rugland scored three points on two assists, while Alison Hoerer and Lily Beyer scored two points each. Britta and Anabel Pausch combined for three points and Ava Schuler rounded out the Blades box score with an assist.



