Blades stay hot heading into playoffs

Breckenridge-Wahpeton senior Reagan Wohlers (3) is pictured during a 2023 high school hockey game at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton. Wohlers has proven herself to be an elite scorer, regardless of class, in Minnesota girls hockey.
WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades (7-9-1) dismantled Worthington (3-17-1) during a 12-1 road win Saturday, Feb. 4. Reagan Wohlers put on a vintage performance, netting four goals and dishing out four assists to lead all players with eight points. Wohlers ranks eighth in the state of Minnesota with 40 goals, leading all girls hockey players with an average of 3.73 points per game.
Kennedy Schuler pulled a hat trick on the Trojans, adding two assists to her ledger in a five-point performance. Addie Rugland scored three points on two assists, while Alison Hoerer and Lily Beyer scored two points each. Britta and Anabel Pausch combined for three points and Ava Schuler rounded out the Blades box score with an assist.
Blades sophomore Kolle Schuler made her skaters comfortable by stopping 12-of-13 shots on goal.
Kennedy Schuler closes the regular season with 25 points via 15 goals and 10 assists. Hoerer enters the postseason with 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists. Anabel Pausch and Holly Ovsak are up to 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Blades received the No. 5 seed in the Section 6A tournament. They will open playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, against Northern Lakes in Breezy Point, Minnesota. This season is the first in which Breckenridge-Wahpeton is eligible to participate in Minnesota State High School League playoffs. With a solid group of seniors in Ivy Ovsak, Wohlers, Schuler, Hoerer and Beyer — anything is possible.
