The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades had been without their captain and one of their assistant captains the last couple games and both of them returned to the ice on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Carson Hought and Isaac Wohlers didn’t miss a beat in their first game back, leading BW to a 4-2 home win over their section rival, Wadena-Deer Creek, Minnesota.
Hought made his presence known right away with a goal in front of the net off a perfect pass from Wohlers less than six minutes into the opening period.
“Anytime you get the first one it’s just a big boost for the team,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “Having Isaac and Carson back, they went out and played fast and played hard. Seeing your team captain net the first goal sets the tone from there.”
Hought repaid the favor a few minutes later by setting up Wohlers, who poked in the shot from the side of the net. Wohlers was in on all four scores with two goals and two assists.
“Isaac probably could’ve had a couple more assists tonight. He did a good job of finding his teammates,” McCall said.
Bjorn Birkelo was on the receiving end of Wohlers’ final assist for his first goal of the season.
“Bjorn and Carson did a good job putting themselves in position to score and Isaac was finding them. I thought that line played pretty well,” McCall said. “I thought (Birkelo) played really well. He has some pretty good chemistry with Carson and Isaac. He was putting himself in some good spots. Bjorn’s always been a solid defensive player. To see him put a puck in the net is good for his confidence going forward.”
While the skaters took care of business on the offensive end, Jared Aamold came through between the pipes. The junior stopped 27 shots on the night with a bulk of them coming in the final period.
“(Aamold) played really solid in net for us in the third period. He faced a lot of shots and answered the call,” McCall said.
The Blades and Wolverines have formed a rivalry since BW moved over to Minnesota in 2011. The teams play two or three times in the regular season and have been matched up in the playoffs multiple times in the stretch.
“For those seniors, that’s the last guaranteed time we play them depending on what happens in section playoffs,” McCall said. “For them to go out at home and put on a performance like that and come away with the win, I know a lot of those guys are pretty excited.”
Next up for BW (11-5) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 road trip to take on Kittson Central, Minnesota.
