Worthington
The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades have been rotating a pair of goalies this season and on Friday, Dec. 6 it was Jared Aamold’s turn between the pipes. The junior kept Worthington, Minnesota, off the board all night in a 4-0 Blades win. It was the first-career shutout for Aamold, who had 17 saves.
“We thought (Aamold) played really well in net. They had some really good chances early. He kept us hanging around in there and made some big saves,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “He just did his thing. When the puck came, he stopped it. We helped him out up front as much as we could, but he played a good, well-rounded game.”
Isaac Wohlers got the party started with a goal in the first period. Brayden Wahl also found the net for his first varsity goal shortly after.
Thomas Withuski rounded out the hot start with the third goal of the opening period. The senior followed it up with a power-play goal in the second.
“Tom’s a guy that every game he gets his opportunities and his chances. He’s a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to get a win,” McCall said. “Whether it be laying out to block a shot, he’s going out and going 100 miles per hour. To see him net a couple goals was a big weekend for him and we’ll continue to look for more
going forward.”
Fairmont
The BW road trip ended with a tight battle in Fairmont, Minnesota, on Saturday, Dec. 7. After taking a 2-0 lead, the hosts tied it up with back-to-back goals. Senior captain Carson Hought regained the lead for his team with a circus shot at the net. The puck flew up in the air and Hought batted it in, setting up an empty-netter in the third period to give BW a 4-2 win.
“We had just given up two goals back to back and Carson went out on the ice like a man possessed. He was all over the place,” McCall said. “He was pretty excited. It was kind of the spark we needed after giving up a couple goals. Having a senior-heavy team, those are the things that we need out of those guys.”
Jase Jensen, who had three assists in the prior game, found the net for the first goal two minutes into the showdown. Jensen also had the empty-net goal in the final period.
“(Jensen) started the rush on the breakout, got the puck back, made a couple guys miss and just kind of did what he does. He found some space and made them pay for giving it to him,” McCall said.
Isaac Wohlers netted a shortie after Jensen’s goal to give his team some cushion.
Hunter Wamre had 16 saves in the victory.
“Playing two games in 24 hours is never easy. I think our kids worked really hard at the start, but you could tell by the end of the game that we were getting tired and starting to lose our legs a little bit,” McCall said. “We hung in there and did a lot of little things right toward the end of the game. We made sure we stayed solid positioning in the defensive zone and helped Hunter out as much as we could to keep pucks out of the net.”
Next up for BW (3-1) is their first home game against MayPort, North Dakota. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
“They’ve always had a good couple of guys that really lead scoring for them,” McCall said. “We just have to stick to our game, play with good structure defensively and be creative offensively and I think good things are going to happen.”
