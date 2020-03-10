The Breckenridge-Wahpeton 19U Blades took third place at the North Dakota Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament in Watford City, North Dakota. The Blades were ranked fourth entering the tournament.
In BW’s first matchup, the BW Blades took on the Fargo Freeze. These two teams have faced off twice this season with Fargo winning both meetings.
Fargo jumped out to an early lead scoring a power-play goal around the halfway mark of the first period. Fargo would also add another goal late in the period to take a 2-0 lead at the end of the period.
Fargo came out for the second period and scored once again about five minutes into the period to make it 3-0. The team decided that we didn’t drive all the way across the state to get whooped by a team that we could have drove 45 minutes to play instead.
Just before the end of the second period Riley Finkral rocked a puck past the Fargo goalie off an assist from Ivy Ovsak and Alison Hoerer for a power-play goal.
The Blades were down 3-1 going into the final period. The team came together and held Fargo in their own end for most of the period, but Fargo would score an empty-net goal late in the game to make the final score 4-1.
Goalie Fallon Phelps played great and had 25 saves in the game. Fargo advanced to the championship game and sent the Blades to the third-place game on Sunday.
The Blades took it to the team from Bottineau for third place on Sunday, March 8. Both teams would skate to a scoreless end to he first period, but in the second period the Blades would show that they were the team to beat by first scoring a short-handed goal from Kennedy Schuler, assisted by Reagan Wohlers. Just a few minutes later, she would score again off an assist from Alison Hoerer to take a 2-0 lead.
Bottineau would rally back to tie the game before the end of the second period. In the third period, the Blades dominated the Bottineau team by scoring another short-handed goal by Finkral unassisted.
Just before the final minute of play, Wohlers would fire a puck past the goalie off an assist from Finkral to score a power-play goal to make the final score 4-2.
Phelps hds 12 saves to help the Blades get the victory.
The Blades won their third-place to take home a trophy and also take the bragging rights for the season. This is also the highest the Blades team has placed in awhile in the tournament.
Congratulations to the BW Blades on a hard-played season and next season we take it all according to what the team had to say afterward. Thanks to all our fans for your support,
Wohlers was selected to the North Dakota 19U All-State team for this season. Congratulations to her for her hard work and dedication this year.
Four others of our team (Finkral, Schuler, Jade Thom and Phelps) were nominated, but Wohlers was the only one that the NDAHA selected. Finkral, Schuler, Thom and Phelps are also possibly being selected for the Team ND showcase held in St Louis in late April. That team will be announced later this month.
