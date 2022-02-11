Blades win 4 of 5 to finish season

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades girls hockey team won four of its final five games to end the 2021-22 season, its first as a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned program. The Blades placed third in the Brookings, South Dakota, U19 tournament Feb. 4-6.
“Overall, it was a very good weekend for us as a team. Every one of the girls made their way onto the scoresheet, so that was great,” Blades Head Coach Mykenzie Broadland said. “We saw a lot of physical teams, which is something we aren’t used to seeing. We overcame that and we were able to play our game and create good offensive opportunities.”
The Blades opened tournament play Friday, Feb. 4, with a 4-2 win vs. Minnetonka, Minnesota, led by a Reagan Wohlers hat trick and 29 saves by Kolle Schuler. Riley Finkral scored the other goal and joined Kennedy Schuler and Anabel Pausch with one assist each. It was a dynamite defensive effort from a Blades team that survived despite sending just 17 shots on net.
“Defensively, we also played well. In the close games it’s hard not to be nervous, but once we got the nerves out of the way, we were able to control the puck,” Broadland said.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton returned Saturday and suffered an 8-6 loss to Mitchell, South Dakota. Reagan Wohlers netted two goals and Alison Hoerer led the assist effort with three. Ashlyn Wohlers, Finkral and Addie Rugland all scored in the contest. Ivy Ovsak recorded one assist.
“Our loss against Mitchell could’ve been anyone’s game. It was back and forth throughout,” Broadland said. “Mitchell was able to make the empty net shot at the end for their eighth goal after we pulled Kolle to try and generate a six-on-five scoring opportunity, but fell short.”
Hoerer stepped up with a hat trick in Saturday’s 11-3 beatdown of Brookings. Finkral passed the puck very well with three assists. Karsyn Neppl and Kennedy Schuler both recorded multi-goal efforts, while Anabel Pausch and Finkral scored one. Lillian Beyer and Britta Pausch each provided one assist as the Blades blasted 38 shots on goal.
The Blades faced Omaha, Nebraska, to wrap up tourney play with a 6-5 win. Kolle Schuler was airtight between the pipes with 25 saves and Kennedy Schuler kept ripping with another hat trick. Reagan Wohlers scored three points and Beyer scored two. Rugland and Anabel Pausch rounded out the scoring with one point each.
“We faced Omaha in another close game for us and Kolle did great in the net with 25 saves. It was a long weekend, but we played a lot of minutes of good hockey,” Broadland said.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton capped off the campaign Tuesday, Feb. 8, with an 8-3 victory at Worthington, Minnesota. Kennedy Schuler scored her third hat trick in a period of one week. The Blades put 51 shots on goal, as the Wohlers sisters, Anabel Pausch and Neppl joined in on the scoring parade. Kolle Schuler stopped 16 of 19 shots in net.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton finishes the season with a 14-7 overall record. They are not eligible to participate in Minnesota State High School League postseason play, standard procedure for a team in its first sanctioned season. B-W says farewell to its lone senior, Finkral.
