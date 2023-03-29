Blaufuss, Sanchez earn all-conference nods
Breckenridge landed twice as many players on the Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference team than it had wins in the conference, as the steady contributions of Landon Blaufuss and Alex Sanchez were rewarded when the HOL coaches voted on season honors. The senior duo led Breckenridge to a 4-22 overall record, winning a Section 6A play-in game at home and grabbing its lone conference win in a road blowout of Frazee.

Landon Blaufuss (2) dribbles the rock during a Heart O' Lakes Conference boys basketball game against Barnesville at Breckenridge High School.

Blaufuss was instrumental to the Cowboys’ interior game, averaging a double-double of 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds across 26 appearances. The senior forward tallied 1.4 steals per game and recorded a staggering 40% of his rebounds on the offensive glass. Blaufuss scored a season-high 27 points vs. Lake Park-Audubon and grabbed 14 or more rebounds on five different occasions.

Alex Sanchez (13) attacks the rim with a finger roll layup.


