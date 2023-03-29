Blaufuss, Sanchez earn all-conference nods

Breckenridge landed twice as many players on the Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference team than it had wins in the conference, as the steady contributions of Landon Blaufuss and Alex Sanchez were rewarded when the HOL coaches voted on season honors. The senior duo led Breckenridge to a 4-22 overall record, winning a Section 6A play-in game at home and grabbing its lone conference win in a road blowout of Frazee.
Blaufuss was instrumental to the Cowboys’ interior game, averaging a double-double of 12.4 points and 10.3 rebounds across 26 appearances. The senior forward tallied 1.4 steals per game and recorded a staggering 40% of his rebounds on the offensive glass. Blaufuss scored a season-high 27 points vs. Lake Park-Audubon and grabbed 14 or more rebounds on five different occasions.
Sanchez, a guard/forward, averaged 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 25 games. The senior was a naturally gifted jumper, treating Cowboys fans to some memorable dunks. Sanchez threw down a pair of slams when Breckenridge upset Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 57-51. Sanchez scored a career-high 31 points in a 98-92 victory at Underwood and pulled down a season-high 11 rebounds twice.
Owen Leach of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton was named HOL Most Valuable Player after leading the Rebels to the Minnesota Class 2A State Tournament, where they picked up an opening-round win.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.