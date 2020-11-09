Bohn & Lysne receive all-region medals

Wahpeton golf players Madison Bohn (left) and Anaka Lysne (right) received their all-regional medals from the Eastern Dakota Conference regional tournament at Wahpeton High School on Monday, Nov. 9. Bohn and Lysne were tied for 4th place at the regional tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

 Courtesy: @HuskieJeff via Twitter

On Monday, Nov. 9, Wahpeton girls' golf members Madison Bohn and Anaka Lysne received their all-regional medals. Bohn and Lysne both placed 4th in the Eastern Dakota Conference regional tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Bohn has officially ended her career golfing for Wahpeton while Lysne will be back for one more year. 

Tags

Load comments