On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Wahpeton High School senior golfer Madison Bohn signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Mary.
Bohn started playing golf for Wahpeton in eighth grade. What seemed like an inevitable opportunity at first, is now a dream come true for Bohn.
"I'm so excited for the next four years," Bohn said. "I've had such a great time at Wahpeton High School, but I'm just excited for the next four years."
This monumental day for Bohn does not come without the support from her parents and coach Jeff Ralph.
"Both my coaches and parents have been supportive. They've been through it all," Bohn said.
Bohn's experience over the last two years at Wahpeton have been better than she could have imagined. Her junior year was the best case scenario for Bohn and the Huskies as she began to get looked at by colleges and University of Mary was one of those schools.
"After talking to the coach in March, it just made it all feel real, and after this year, it then became real," Bohn said.
Ralph could not be more proud of Bohn and the work that she's put in for the last four years.
"All the credit goes to Madi (Bohn) and the work she's done," Ralph said. "I don't take any credit, she did all the work herself."
Bohn's parents, Matt and Sheila Bohn, both were just as invested in Madison Bohn's game as she was. Bohn would go and get lessons from her swing coach in Alexandria, Minn., and that made a big a difference in her game over the years.
"I don't think she's even started to be where her game will get to be," Ralph said.
We saw some flashes this year of what Bohn can do on the course. She shot an 84 at the Eastern Dakota Conference regional tournament.
"I think that we are going to see her best golf going forward," Ralph said.
For Wahpeton, they have a young team moving forward and Bohn's signing puts the team in great shape.
"I think it's a great way to generate some excitement for our young kids," Ralph said.
The Huskies girls golf team had two eighth graders and two freshman on this year's team. They will also be returning Anaka Lysne, who can make a splash next year. For Bohn, she will be a preliminary example of what the team capable of accomplishing moving forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.