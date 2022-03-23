Our 11-over Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers worked very hard at the state swim meet in Grand Forks, North Dakota, March 18-20. Our Friday highlight was the 100 individual medley event, as all five athletes were qualified and swam well.
Saturday and Sunday, the 13-over relay of Maddy Beyer, Popi Miranowski, Sydni Roberts and Elli Hendrickson all improved times to help their relays move up in the medals. Saturday the 200 medley grabbed fourth, then the 400 freestyle showed a combined 10-second improvement for fifth place. Sunday started off with a combined improvement of over 13 seconds in the 400 medley to place fifth, then they finished the three-day meet with a 2.4 second drop in the 200 freestyle relay for another fifth-place finish.
Individually, Natalie Gramm, age 11, had a full weekend. She swam the maximum of seven events qualified after just moving up an age group. She dropped her times considerably in the backstrokes to grab a sixth place medal in the 50 and 14th in the 100. Hendrickson also moved up to the 13/14 age group and qualified in four events, swimming strong to improve all of her times. Beyer and Miranowski both shaved almost one second off their 100 individual medley and Miranowski swam a strong 50 butterfly.
Roberts also aged up and had a full weekend of seven events including the relays. She stayed strong, improving her times to pick up fifth in 100 individual medley, sixth in 100 backstroke and 200 breaststroke, seventh in 50 backstroke, ninth in 50 butterfly and 10th in 100 freestyle.
The meet concluded on a high note with our team receiving the Coach of the Year award for the 2022 short course season. The Bolts are coached by Jeanne Miranowski, Alysha Oliphant and Heather Glines.The team will hold an awards banquet Sunday, April 3.
