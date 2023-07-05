Bolts continue to win

Milo Selstedt, 12, competes in the freestyle portion of the Fergus Falls swim meet.

 Submitted

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team competed Tuesday, June 27 in a short meet. Our athletes did well, competing in up to five events in just two hours. Each of our swimmers was able to pull off a first place spot.

The meet started with Maddy Beyer, Sydni Roberts, Milo Selstedt and Harvey Fixen picking up a second place in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Selstedt went on to grab first place in all four of his individual events — 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle — with nice time drops in each.



