Bolts continue to win

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team competed Tuesday, June 27 in a short meet. Our athletes did well, competing in up to five events in just two hours. Each of our swimmers was able to pull off a first place spot.
The meet started with Maddy Beyer, Sydni Roberts, Milo Selstedt and Harvey Fixen picking up a second place in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Selstedt went on to grab first place in all four of his individual events — 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle — with nice time drops in each.
Roberts placed first in the 100 backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle, with a second place finish in the 100 individual medley.
Fixen also grabbed three first place honors in 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and 50 butterfly, with a third place finish in the 100 freestyle. Fixen improved his times in the butterfly and freestyle.
Beyer picked up first place in the 200 breaststroke with second place marks in 200 freestyle and 50 breaststroke.
CeCe Beyer came in firsts place in 50 butterfly and second in both 25 and 100 freestyle. Thea Gebhardt also grabbed gold in the 100 freestyle with a third place mark in 25 and 50 backstroke. Evelyn Beyer grabbed firsts in 50 freestyle with fourth place finishes in 25 freestyle and 50 backstroke and sixth in 25 backstroke.
Next up, our team will host a fun, free home meet for area swimmers on July 12 at the Chahinkapa Park Swimming Pool. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m. Swimmers of any age who are able to swim the 25 yards across the pool can enter. Our Breckenridge-Wahpeton swim team will be exhibition swimming to show off their skills. Daily News will have in-person coverage of the event.