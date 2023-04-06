Bolts finish short course season, Isla Burgr wins region title

MINNEAPOLIS — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team sent seven athletes to the Midwest Regional Swim Meet held April 1-2 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. There were swimmers from eight states competing continuously in two pools over the long two-day meet. Our athletes enjoyed the opportunity to compete at this level.
Coming off a good state meet, we weren't sure what we had left, but the meet went very well for us. All of our athletes had 4-7 swims each day and most swims were right on their best times, with some nice time drops as well. Isla Burgr, 10, came in second at state in the breaststroke and was determined to win that one, and she did, becoming the regional champ in the 100-yard breaststroke. Burgr also picked up a second place in 50 breaststroke with a one-second time drop there and finished ninth in 50 butterfly (:03 drop), eighth in 100 individual medley, 11th in 100 freestyle and 13th in 50 backstroke.
Mike Dozak, 9, was right on his best time for seventh place in the 100 butterfly and 12th in 100 backstroke with a great improvement in the latter. Harvey Fixen, 10, improved his breaststroke for seventh place in the 50 and eighth in the 100. Fixen also picked up 10th in 100 backstroke, 11th in 50 backstroke, 14th 100 individual medley and 200 freestyle and 16th in 50 freestyle.
Linnea Burgr, 12, improved her 100 butterfly to grab seventh. She also improved her 100 individual medley and 50 breaststroke times. Gabe Dozak, 12, dropped time in his breaststrokes to place 11th in both the 50 and 100 events. He also improved his 50 backstroke time.
Elli Hendrickson, 14, showed a nice time drop in the 200 backstroke to finish 13th, while also dropping time in the 200 and 50 freestyle events. Maddy Beyer, 15, picked up 11th in the 200 breaststroke with a seven-second time drop. Beyer also dropped four seconds off her 100 breaststroke.
Our four girls combined to compete in the 18-under relay events, picking up third-place medals in the 400 freestyle. They placed seventh in 400 medley with Hendrickson (backstroke), Isla Burgr (breaststroke), Linnea Burgr (butterfly) and Beyer (freestyle). The group also grabbed 16th in the 200 medley and closed up the long weekend on their best times for 12th in the 200 freestyle relay.
We closed our short course yards season with a fun awards banquet and plan to start training for the long course meter season May 1.