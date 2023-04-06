Bolts finish short course season, Isla Burgr wins region title

MINNEAPOLIS — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team sent seven athletes to the Midwest Regional Swim Meet held April 1-2 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. There were swimmers from eight states competing continuously in two pools over the long two-day meet. Our athletes enjoyed the opportunity to compete at this level.

Pictured from left: Mike Dozak, Gabe Dozak, Harvey Fixen, Isla Burgr, Elli Hendrickson, Maddy Beyer and Linnea Burgr.

Coming off a good state meet, we weren't sure what we had left, but the meet went very well for us. All of our athletes had 4-7 swims each day and most swims were right on their best times, with some nice time drops as well. Isla Burgr, 10, came in second at state in the breaststroke and was determined to win that one, and she did, becoming the regional champ in the 100-yard breaststroke. Burgr also picked up a second place in 50 breaststroke with a one-second time drop there and finished ninth in 50 butterfly (:03 drop), eighth in 100 individual medley, 11th in 100 freestyle and 13th in 50 backstroke.

Isla Burgr proudly displays her Midwest Region Championship medal after winning the 100-yard breaststroke in the 9-10 age division. 


