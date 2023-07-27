Bolts grab state swim medals

Introducing the 2023 state swim participants from the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts. Back from left: Sydni Roberts, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson, Milo Selstedt and Harvey Fixen. Front from left: Thea Gebhardt, CeCe Beyer, Evelyn Beyer and Cam Roberts.
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team sent nine athletes to the North Dakota State Long Course Swim Meet the weekend of July 21-23. These athletes came ready to give it their all over the three-day meet.
We had many personal-best times and all athletes came home with at least one medal. Harvey Fixen, 10, was our top medalist, putting two swims in the top three medal places and all of his swims in the top eight. With almost all personal-best times, Fixen placed second in 100-meter breaststroke, third in 50 freestyle and fourth in 100 backstroke, 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. He finished the meet with a 13-second time drop in the 200 individual medley, placing fifth in that event.
Sydni Roberts, 16, was right behind Fixen, with several season-best times. Roberts also placed in the top eight of every event, with her 50 breaststroke earning third place. She picked up fifth in 100 breaststroke, sixth in 50 freestyle and 50 backstroke, seventh in 100 backstroke and eighth in 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly.
Milo Selstedt, 12, had nice time drops to pick up medals for sixth in 100 backstroke and seventh in 50 freestyle.
Maddy Beyer, 15, finished just outside of the medals with a ninth in 200 breaststroke. Beyer also picked up points for 14th in 100 breast and 15th in 400 freestyle, with a six-second time drop in the latter as our last event of the meet. She also placed 19th in 200 freestyle and 30th in 50 freestyle. All swims were personal-best times for Beyer.
Elli Hendrickson, 15, placed 11th in 50 backstroke, 13th in 200 backstroke, and 14th in 100 backstroke. She came in 23rd in 50 butterfly and 29th in 50 freestyle. Almost all of her swims were personal-best times as well.
Thea Gebhardt, 8, swam a strong 50 freestyle to place 27th and CeCe Beyer, 8, swam a nice 50 freestyle for 28th place. They joined Evelyn Beyer, 6, and Cameron Roberts, 8, for the 8-under relays and were able to pick up eighth place medals in the 200 freestyle.
Fixen, Beyer, Roberts and Selstedt joined for the mixed age 200 medley relay and picked up fourth place medals. Hendrickson joined Fixen, Selstedt and Roberts on the mixed 200 freestyle relay and grabbed fifth place medals.
The team will start practice again in October for the short course (yards) season.