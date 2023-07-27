Bolts grab state swim medals

Introducing the 2023 state swim participants from the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts. Back from left: Sydni Roberts, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson, Milo Selstedt and Harvey Fixen. Front from left: Thea Gebhardt, CeCe Beyer, Evelyn Beyer and Cam Roberts.

 Submitted

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swim team sent nine athletes to the North Dakota State Long Course Swim Meet the weekend of July 21-23. These athletes came ready to give it their all over the three-day meet.

We had many personal-best times and all athletes came home with at least one medal. Harvey Fixen, 10, was our top medalist, putting two swims in the top three medal places and all of his swims in the top eight. With almost all personal-best times, Fixen placed second in 100-meter breaststroke, third in 50 freestyle and fourth in 100 backstroke, 50 backstroke and 50 breaststroke. He finished the meet with a 13-second time drop in the 200 individual medley, placing fifth in that event.



Tags