Bolts prepare for state swim meet

These Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers are competing at the state swim meet in Bismarck, N.D. Back from left: Harvey Fixen, Milo Selstedt, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson and Sydni Roberts. Front from left: Evelyn Beyer, Cecelia Beyer, Thea Gebhardt, Cameron Roberts.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts sent nine athletes to a swim meet Saturday, July 15, for a final chance to compete in a 50-meter pool before heading to the state meet. It was a first time meet for Cameron Roberts, 8. He did very well, placing second in 50 freestyle, swimming just two seconds under qualifying time. He also placed third in 100 freestyle and fourth in 50 backstroke.
Evie Beyer, 6, placed fifth in 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, sixth in 100 freestyle and seventh in 50 backstroke. CeCe Beyer, 8, grabbed third in 100 freetyle, fourth in 100 backstroke and fifth in 50 backstroke. Thea Gebhardt, 8, earned second in both 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while finishing third in 50 backstroke and fourth in 100 freestyle. The four aforementioned swimmers teamed up to place second in the 8-under 200 freestyle relay.
Harvey Fixen represented the 9-10 age group well with first place honors in 50 and 100 breaststroke, second in 50 backstroke and third in 200 individual medley.
The top athlete in 11-12 age group was Milo Selstedt, grabbing first place in all five events — 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke, 50 breastroke, 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Our 15-16 age group also placed well, with Sydni Roberts coming in first in 100 breaststroke, second in 100 backstroke, third in 50 freestyle and butterfly, and fourth in 100 butterfly. Elli Hendrickson placed third in 200 backstroke, fifth in 100 backstroke, eighth in 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Maddy Beyer grabbed fourth in 400 freestyle, fifth in 100 breaststroke, eighth in 50 freestyle and ninth in 100 freestyle.
Beyer, Hendrickson, Selstedt and Fixen joined together to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Our athletes swam 4-6 events in a short time, so they were pretty tired toward the end of the meet. All of them are headed to state the weekend of July 21-23 and really needed time swimming the distance in the 50-meter pool. We are feeling much more prepared following this meet.