Bolts prepare for state swim meet

These Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts swimmers are competing at the state swim meet in Bismarck, N.D. Back from left: Harvey Fixen, Milo Selstedt, Maddy Beyer, Elli Hendrickson and Sydni Roberts. Front from left: Evelyn Beyer, Cecelia Beyer, Thea Gebhardt, Cameron Roberts.

 Submitted

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts sent nine athletes to a swim meet Saturday, July 15, for a final chance to compete in a 50-meter pool before heading to the state meet. It was a first time meet for Cameron Roberts, 8. He did very well, placing second in 50 freestyle, swimming just two seconds under qualifying time. He also placed third in 100 freestyle and fourth in 50 backstroke.

Evie Beyer, 6, placed fifth in 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, sixth in 100 freestyle and seventh in 50 backstroke. CeCe Beyer, 8, grabbed third in 100 freetyle, fourth in 100 backstroke and fifth in 50 backstroke. Thea Gebhardt, 8, earned second in both 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while finishing third in 50 backstroke and fourth in 100 freestyle. The four aforementioned swimmers teamed up to place second in the 8-under 200 freestyle relay.



