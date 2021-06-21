Bolts swim meets in Aberdeen

Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolt swimmers attended a large three-day meet in Aberdeen, South Dakota, this past weekend. There were 20 teams with over 400 athletes participating. Outdoor meets are fun, but can be a bit challenging at times. The athletes handled it very well, posting good times.
The top 16 places were awarded points. Sydni Roberts (age 14), picked up 112 points earning sixth place honors overall for her age group. She placed second in 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, fifth in the 100-meter fly stroke and 50-meter freestyle, sixth in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke, and eighth in the 200-meter freestyle.
Popi Miranowski (age 15) was also in the points, grabbing 15th in a strong 100-meter backstroke, and hit her best time in 50-meter freestyle. Miranowski and Roberts joined Maddy Beyer and Lily Miranowski to place 14th in a nice 200-meter free relay. Beyer swam seven strong individual events, dropping 14 seconds in 200-meter breaststroke to come in 19th. Lily Miranowski was right on her 50-meter free time, and Mariah Hought (age 12), competed in a 50-meter pool for the first time. She handled the distance very well in all six of her events. She posted good times, especially in the 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle.
While in Aberdeen, the team took in some of the outside activities, attending the water ski show, arts in the park, and Storybook Land at Wylie Park.
We will continue to work on our endurance for the 50-meter pools, and compete next Wednesday, July 7 at Island Park in Fargo, North Dakota.
