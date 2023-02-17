Bolts tighten up times in preparation for state

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers attended a small meet the weekend of Feb. 11-12. Although we have some techniques to work on, our newer athletes continue to improve, and we saw a few time drops from the others as well.
Cecelia Beyer, 8, swam strong to place first in the 25-meter butterfly, second in 25 freestyle, third in 50 freestyle and fifth in 25 backstroke. Thea Gebhardt, 8, did a nice job attempting the 25 butterfly and 50 backstroke for the first time, placing third in each. Gebhardt also grabbed sixth in 25 freestyle with a nice time drop there, and 16th in 25 backstroke.
Zaniyah Lund, 9, picked up a seventh in 50 freestyle. Isla Burgr, 10, improved her 100 breaststroke time for first-place honors, while also grabbing second in 50 breaststroke and third in 100 individual medley.
Aiden Henningson, 12, improved all his times, attempting 100 backstroke for the first time to place third and also picking up third in 50 freestyle, and fourth in both the 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Linnea Burgr, 12, also showed several nice time drops. Linnea grabbed first in 50 butterfly, third in 50 and 100 freestyle, and fifth in 100 individual medley.
Harry Ockhardt, 13, improved nicely in both breaststrokes to place first, while also holding his time to grab first in 100 individual medley and 50 freestyle. Maddy Beyer, 16, swam strong to claim first in 100 breaststroke, fifth in 100 freestyle, seventh in 50 breaststroke and ninth in 100 individual medley.
The 11-over freestyle relay of Henningson, Burgr, Ockhardt, and Maddy Beyer showed a nice time drop to place first. The 10-under girls freestyle relay also held strong for first place.
Our team will next send four athletes to the 10-under state meet Feb. 18-19 in in West Fargo. The 11-over athletes will continue to work towards their state meet to be held March 17-19 in Bismarck.