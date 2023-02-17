Bolts tighten up times in preparation for state

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Several Breckenridge-Wahpeton swimmers attended a small meet the weekend of Feb. 11-12. Although we have some techniques to work on, our newer athletes continue to improve, and we saw a few time drops from the others as well.

Cecelia Beyer, 8, swam strong to place first in the 25-meter butterfly, second in 25 freestyle, third in 50 freestyle and fifth in 25 backstroke. Thea Gebhardt, 8, did a nice job attempting the 25 butterfly and 50 backstroke for the first time, placing third in each. Gebhardt also grabbed sixth in 25 freestyle with a nice time drop there, and 16th in 25 backstroke.

Harry Ockhardt competes in the breaststroke.


