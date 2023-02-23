Bontjes' big night carries Wahpeton to 71-46 win
Buy Now

Emma Bontjes shoots an open layup at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton. The Lady Huskies senior poured in a game-high 25 points Tuesday, Feb. 21, in a conference victory at Fargo South. 

 Daily News File Photo

FARGO — Lady Huskies Senior Emma Bontjes dropped a career-high 25 points Tuesday, Feb. 21, carrying Wahpeton past Fargo South by a score of 71-46. The visitors buried the Bruins in the first half, jumping out to a 44-26 lead after 18 minutes.

Bontjes had a big game across the box score, adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore forward Scout Woods finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while grabbing nine boards and three steals. Junior guard Amyah Max was also in double figures with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.



Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 