Bontjes' big night carries Wahpeton to 71-46 win

FARGO — Lady Huskies Senior Emma Bontjes dropped a career-high 25 points Tuesday, Feb. 21, carrying Wahpeton past Fargo South by a score of 71-46. The visitors buried the Bruins in the first half, jumping out to a 44-26 lead after 18 minutes.
Bontjes had a big game across the box score, adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore forward Scout Woods finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while grabbing nine boards and three steals. Junior guard Amyah Max was also in double figures with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Wahpeton (14-6) doubled the Bruins (0-21) in steals, 14-7, and won the rebounding battle by a 39-22 margin.
Senior point guard McKena Koolmo contributed six points, four rebounds, three assists and a game-high four steals. Sophomore center Lataya Lunneborg led all players with three blocks.
The Lady Huskies will host a play-in game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, against an opponent to be determined.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.