Border Battle basketball heads back to Ed Werre Arena

The annual Border Battle basketball game between Breckenridge and Wahpeton takes place Saturday, Jan. 22. The showcase features an entire day of boys and girls basketball, beginning with a freshmen boys contest at 11 a.m. and finishing with varsity tilts at 3:30 and 5 p.m.
The games return to Ed Werre Arena on the campus of North Dakota State College of Science after being played at Wahpeton High School last season due to health and safety protocols. Breckenridge players wore face coverings during the last meeting, which was a requirement put forth by the Minnesota State High School League. This time around, both teams will show off their smiles for what’s expected to be the biggest crowd at any winter sporting event in the Twin Towns Area this season.
The varsity games appear to be evenly matched, with little difference in team records or the underlying statistics. The boys game features a pair of rebuilding programs, while the girls game features two programs that employ a blend of veteran mainstays and superb underclass talent.
Breckenridge Cowgirls (4-8) vs. Wahpeton Lady Huskies (3-6) — 3:30 p.m.
The Cowgirls generate most of their scoring in the backcourt with senior shooting guard Carcie Materi (12.5 ppg), junior point guard Abby Johnson (8.9 ppg) and eighth grade combo guard Parker Yaggie (9.4 ppg). Materi shoots 42 percent from three-point land, averaging two makes per game. Yaggie is a strong defender and rebounder, averaging 4.8 boards. Johnson leads the team with 2.4 assists per game.
Breckenridge leans on junior Addison Twidwell and senior Camryn Kaehler down low. The duo combines for 12 points and 16 rebounds per game. Twidwell is a capable passer from the high post with great vision for cutting guards and spot-up shooters. Kaehler is a smart scorer who averages 7.6 points on 52 percent shooting.
Ana Erickson (Sr.), Sydni Roberts (Fr.), Johnica Bernotas (8th) and Kelsey Ceroll (Jr.) will be tasked with aiding in the defensive effort against the Huskies’ speedy guard play of Lidia Motl and McKena Koolmo. Scoring early will be a key factor for the Cowgirls, who shoot just 37 percent from two-point range in the first half compared to 46 percent after the break. Their defense has kept them in most games, but as we know, the team who scores more wins — a hot start is just what Breckenridge needs on Saturday.
The Lady Huskies have shown flashes of greatness this season, falling just short of victories vs. powerhouse programs like West Fargo High School and West Fargo Sheyenne. The biggest key to victory for the Huskies is getting at least four scorers involved. When the Huskies become multidimensional in the scoring column, Wahpeton’s point totals climb from the low 50s to the high 70s. Wahpeton has four separate 20-point scorers this season, but contributions have fluctuated on a nightly basis.
Motl brings the ball up for the Huskies, averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals. Motl is a 5’5” disruptor on defense, poking and prodding at opposing guards with a nose for the basketball. She is great at reading shot trajectory and putting herself in the right spot to grab rebounds. Motl teams up with Koolmo to handle the bulk of Wahpeton ball handling. Koolmo leads the team with 13.1 points per game and strong peripheral averages of 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals. Senior Aiyana Allard and junior Emma Bontjes also play big minutes as key backcourt contributors. Allard averages 7.2 points and 2.3 steals and Bontjes averages 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.
The freshman combo of Taya Lunneborg and Scout Woods pack a great one-two punch in the post. Woods is coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. Lunneborg averages more than one steal and block per game, respectively, scoring 4.8 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds. Woods averages 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals — a strong forward who embraces contact and earns her keep at the free throw line.
Breckenridge Cowboys (1-9) vs. Wahpeton Huskies (1-8) — 5 p.m.
The Cowboys launch 20 threes per game at a porous 21.7 percent clip. With the return of 6’6” center Dallen Ernst (ankle), Breckenridge may benefit from using different schemes on offense. What Breckenridge lacked in size during a 1-9 start to the season, it made up for with scrappy guard play. The Cowboys average 14 offensive rebounds per game and Collin Roberts takes the keys away from driving guards by drawing 1.7 charges per game.
Jack Johnson calls the shots at point guard for the Cowboys, averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals. Dylan Bernotas (7.8 pts, 3.6 reb) and Gavin Snyder (7.0 pts, 5.6 reb) are also key pieces on a team that lacks a high-volume scorer. Alex Sanchez is the go-to option on offense, averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. Sanchez has three 20-point games this season and provides verticality at the rim. Gavin Pederson, Cameron Nieto and James Mertes are each well-built guards who provide physicality.
The main key for Breckenridge in this one will be stopping the Huskies’ increasingly strong post play of Ethan Manock, Jackson Clooten, Riley Thimjon and Jayden King. Keeping them off the glass will provide the Cowboys with critical extra possessions.
Wahpeton enters with a sizable advantage on the glass. While both teams average 36 rebounds per game, the Huskies face foes that often run multiple guards at 6’4” and taller, not to mention the majority of EDC teams have post players standing up to 6’9” tall. Breckenridge does not see that type of height on a nightly basis and will need its guards to be even more driven to attack the glass.
Wahpeton is led in the scoring column by junior shooting guard Caden Hockert (13.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg). Hockert has 23 three-pointers, 15 in his last three appearances. Caden Kappes runs the point with excellent floor averages of 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Blake Schafer provides a secondary scoring option in the backcourt with 8.6 points per game.
Ethan Manock anchors the paint with averages of 8.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. The 6’4” junior is 35 blocks away from the Wahpeton High School career record. Manock doesn’t bite on weak pump fakes, using great body control to alter shots before and after leaving his feet. King, Thimjon and Clooten compliment Manock nicely. Each of them is a threat to pull down seven or eight rebounds any given game.
The key for Wahpeton in this one will be freeing Hockert from the ball pressure of Jack Johnson and Breckenridge’s quick guards. Hockert is almost a lock to attempt 10 three-pointers every game.
The Border Battle is also dubbed the “Pink” game for Breast Cancer Awareness efforts. Teams will wear pink attire. All donations, raffle proceeds and t-shirt sales will go to the Klatt family, who lost their home due to a fire shortly before Christmas.
TEAM AVERAGES
BRECKENRIDGE COWGIRLS (4-8, SECTION 6A, HOL)
52.1 PTS, 53.2 PTS AGST, 37.5% FG, 31.2% 3PT, 35.6 REB, 20.5 TURNOVERS
WAHPETON LADY HUSKIES (3-6, CLASS A, EDC)
59.6 PTS, 63.6 PTS AGST, 32% FG, 33% 3PT, 34.5 REB, 17.8 TURNOVERS
BRECKENRIDGE COWBOYS (1-9, SECTION 6A, HOL)
51.6 PTS, 69.7 PTS AGST, 31.7% FG, 21.7% 3PT, 36 REB, 22.8 TURNOVERS
WAHPETON HUSKIES (1-8, CLASS A, EDC)
51.5 PTS, 73.1 PTS AGST, 34.2% FG, 27.2% 3PT, 36 REB, 19.3 TURNOVERS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.